Tulane Emerges As Preseason Favorite With Players Earning Top Conference Nods
American sportswriter Phil Steele recently announced his Preseason All-AAC team selections and the Tulane University Green Wave program has a conference high with 11 selections.
Tulane announced that five of the 11 were named to the First Team. Shadre Hurst, Derrick Graham, Santana Hopper, Sam Howard, and Mo Westmoreland are the Wave’s that Stelle rewarded with first team placement.
Hurst and Graham both suit up on the offensive side of the ball on the line. Both contributed heavily to Tulane ranking in the top-four of the conference in seven categories: third down conversions, completion percentage, scoring offense, interceptions thrown, passing efficiency, rushing, time of possession, first downs, and passing yards per completion.
Hurst, guard, had 13/14 starts last season (played in all 14) while Graham started in all 14 games at offensive tackle (primarily left). Both earned a 2024 First Team All-AAC selection. Along with his preseason All-AAC prediction, Steele named Hurst as a preseason All-American.
Hopper, Howard, and Wesrmoreland all check in for the defensive side of the ball. Hopper lined up on the line as defensive tackle while the other two both play linebacker.
Hopper is going into his first season suiting up for Tulane. He entered the transfer portal after finishing the year at Appalachian State and tallying 36 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and five sacks.
Second Team All- AAC honors were earned by Howard last season. He set a Green Wave program record with five fumble recoveries. By the end of the season he had 63 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks along with an interception.
Westmoreland is also entering his first year at Tulane. University of Texas El Paso is where he is coming from and he ended up ranked 23rd nationally with either sacks along with 46 tackles and 9.5 of those were for loss.
Kameron Hamilton and Omari Hayes were named Second Team selections by Steele. Jack Hayfield and Bailey Despanie ended up named the to the third team and Anthony Miller closes it out with a fourth team selection.
Tulane had a respectable 7-1 conference end to their year last year. They had a blow out loss to the Florida Gators in their bowl game and are looking to dominate this upcoming season. They clearly have a lot of talent and should not be counted out.
