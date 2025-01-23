Tulane Faces Zero Opponents in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings
This spring is going to be the most important stretch under Jon Sumrall since he took over the head coaching job at Tulane.
When he first arrived in New Orleans and replaced program legend Willie Fritz, the Green Wave had gone to two straight AAC title games with one win and a New Years Six bowl victory. But considering all the talent that left through the transfer portal, not many were expecting Sumrall to keep it going.
Well, he was able to.
Tulane not only competed for another AAC championship, but they were ranked within the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25 before the College Football Playoff rankings also put a number next to their name until they lost to Memphis in the regular season finale.
For better or worse, Sumrall has shown he can have this program competing at the top of the Group of 5 level no matter what circumstances he is dealt.
That puts a lot of pressure on his shoulders heading into this year's campaign.
While he could be given grace by the fan base considering multiple star players like Darian Mensah and Mekhi Hughes left through the transfer portal, seeing the Green Wave take a step back would be a tough pill to swallow because of all the momentum that has been built the last few seasons.
One positive Tulane has working in their favor right now is they don't face a gauntlet of a schedule.
Despite playing three Power 4 programs, Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings doesn't have the Green Wave facing a single ranked team.
Tulane opens with a home matchup against Northwestern on Aug. 30 before they hit the road to face South Alabama in an intriguing Group of 5 showdown. They then turn their attention to Duke, the program that poached Mensah and would feel great to beat.
All of that leads into a road contest against Ole Miss, a team that's lost tons of production but was able to attack the transfer portal at a high level.
Memphis, who has been at the top of the AAC for multiple years, is also undergoing some change with the program's all-time leading passer, Seth Henigan, graduating.
Of course, by the time Tulane faces some of these teams, especially the ones later in the year, the Green Wave could be entering a weekend where they are competing against a ranked opponent. However, the fact that none of them are viewed as such by the Sports Illustrated crew at this stage of the offseason points to the lack of quality the Green Wave have in front of them.
In a year where there are tons of changes taking place in New Orleans, that could be a blessing.