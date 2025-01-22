Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oregon Ducks
- Clemson Tigers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- LSU Tigers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Tennessee Volunteers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- BYU Cougars
- Florida Gators
- Louisville Cardinals
- SMU Mustangs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Navy Midshipmen
- Auburn Tigers
The Ohio State Buckeyes bounced back from what seemed like a catastrophic loss to the Michigan Wolverines to go on a four-game push through the first 12-team College Football Playoff and win the national championship. Now that the confetti has been cleaned up, here is Sports Illustrated’s way-too-early Top 25 rankings for the 2025 season.
1. Texas Longhorns
Can a team lose a three-year starting quarterback who passed for more than 9,000 yards and get better? When his backup is a Manning, it’s possible. Arch Manning immediately becomes the most intriguing player in the sport in 2025, replacing Quinn Ewers and tasked with taking “Texas Is Back” to a championship level. Manning will have a lot of help in the form of 1,000-yard rusher Quintrevion Wisner, rising star wideout Ryan Wingo, leading tackler Anthony Hill Jr. and freshman All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons. The Horns have to replace most of their offensive line, but Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting over the past few years has been oriented to building depth in the trenches. We’ll know a lot about Texas’s title aspirations immediately when the Horns open at reigning national champion Ohio State.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes lose an absolute ton of veteran standouts, but having the best offensive player in college football (receiver Jeremiah Smith) and the best defensive player (safety Caleb Downs) is a nice place to start a national title defense. Quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to replace Will Howard, and expected to be a star in his own right. If running back Quinshon Judkins is heading to the NFL, West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson Jr. could be a key addition. Purdue transfer Max Klare at tight end and Carnell Tate at wideout will complement Smith. Defensive line projects to be an area of concern, but the Buckeyes are never without talent on that unit.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
Can the Big Ten go three-for-three with three different schools, a la the SEC from 2019 to ‘21 with LSU, Alabama and Georgia? The Nittany Lions look like the team best equipped to make that happen. They’re following the Michigan and Ohio State blueprints of the past two seasons by retaining several big-time players: quarterback Drew Allar; running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen; defensive linemen Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton; and safety Zakee Wheatley. But Penn State still has to compensate for the loss of first-round talents Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren—and James Franklin still has to prove he can win the big ones.
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
One of the most striking elements of the Fighting Irish playoff run was the impact of so many young players. With 14 starters from the national championship game expected to return, the program is very well-positioned for 2025 and beyond. The Irish were young on both lines by season’s end and should be better in the trenches on both sides of the ball, with several elite talents joining them in the offensive and defensive backfields. Notre Dame might have two capable quarterback options to replace Riley Leonard in veteran Steve Angeli and highly touted redshirt freshman CJ Carr. Despite playing into late January, Marcus Freeman and his staff still managed to pick up several transfers who could help right away.
5. Oregon Ducks
There is considerable rebuilding to do in Eugene after losing most of the standouts from a 13–1 team, but this is a job Dan Lanning is suited for. Armed with a boatload of collective cash, Lanning’s recruiting prowess at the high school and transfer levels should keep the Ducks at the forefront of the Big Ten race and the national picture. Former five-star recruit Dante Moore is positioned to take over at QB for Dillon Gabriel, and he will have a 2,000-yard career rusher (Noah Whittington) and a 1,700-yard career receiver (Evan Stewart) to lean on. Keep an eye on incoming WR Dakorien Moore as well, the centerpiece of a strong freshman class. A trio of returning linebackers and Purdue safety transfer Dillon Thieneman will anchor the defense.
6. Clemson Tigers
For several years, it felt like the Tigers were fading away from their former dominant status. Now they might be on the way back, with more reasons for optimism than at any time in a while. They’re coming off an ACC championship game and playoff appearance; quarterback Cade Klubnik leads a nucleus of veterans who decided to stay in school (and at Clemson); Dabo Swinney swiped defensive coordinator Tom Allen from Penn State; and Old School Dabo even dipped into the transfer portal to grab three players who could make an immediate impact. Clemson definitely looks like the team to beat in the ACC again, but if the Tigers beat LSU in the season opener at home they will have a great start on an at-large playoff berth.
7. Georgia Bulldogs
As long as Kirby Smart is in Athens, Ga., the Bulldogs will be consistent threats to win the SEC, contend in the College Football Playoff and ultimately challenge for the national title. Quarterback Gunner Stockton had a solid six quarters in his first real action under center and appears to be the guy moving forward given the departure of Carson Beck to South Beach. Still, this is a group that has stacked five- and four-star talent each season and will have plenty surrounding their aptly named signal-caller, including one of the best offensive lines in the league. They’ve addressed their needs in spots like wide receiver by bringing in ex-USC Trojans star Zachariah Branch and will supplement a quality depth chart with top recruit DL Elijah Griffin. Oh, and that schedule Smart complained about in 2024 is far more favorable in ’25, including Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss at home.
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
Kalen DeBoer will have a fascinating offseason as he navigates the pressure of a disappointing season while trying to move forward with a program that is built far more in his image. Much will be made around the forthcoming quarterback battle (Ty Simpson? Austin Mack? Talented freshman Keelon Russell?), but this remains one of the more talented rosters in the sport with the depth to contend across the board. Outside of playing Georgia and Auburn on the road, the schedule is also very manageable with LSU and Tennessee among those coming to Tuscaloosa.
9. Illinois Fighting Illini
The Illini were among the bigger surprises last season, with Bret Bielema guiding the program to 10 wins for the first time since, remarkably, 2001. With that kind of success though, comes raised expectations—something the team seems to be embracing given what they return. QB Luke Altmyer is the headliner, but the veteran returnees include key players along the offensive line and in the secondary. The momentum seems tangible around the team, and the schedule sets up quite nicely to make some noise in the Big Ten, with USC and Ohio State coming to Champaign. The rest of a slate likely sees them favored in at least nine games.
10. Miami Hurricanes
The Hurricanes open the season with a measuring-stick game against Notre Dame as they look to put the bad taste from their late slide in 2024 behind them. The big move in the transfer portal was bringing in former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who seems like a quality fit for Shannon Dawson’s system and will have to shoulder the load on offense as they look to replace the likes of WR Xavier Restrepo and others. Mario Cristobal has done well to stack the rest of the roster to survive the departures—and supplemented nicely out of the portal—but there are still lingering questions about getting over the hump and into the playoff this group will need to answer.
11. LSU Tigers
After a disappointing campaign put Brian Kelly under significant pressure in 2024, the Tigers have been making waves in the transfer portal. They’ve upgraded on defense with Florida CB Ja’Keem Jackson and found help at wide receiver by bringing in former Oklahoma starter Nic Anderson. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier bypassed the NFL draft and should be the top signal-caller in the SEC—if not a dark horse to win the Heisman Trophy. The schedule is brutal, including the opener in the other Death Valley at Clemson and going to Alabama and Ole Miss, but there’s very much a path to the CFP if the newcomers jell with the quality returning core.
12. Arizona State Sun Devils
After going from being picked last in the Big 12 to winning the league and narrowly notching a CFP victory, ASU coach Kenny Dillingham has heightened expectations in 2025. The team has already done quality work in the portal and a favorable nonconference schedule should allow for some wiggle room in always tumultuous conference play. The Sun Devils lose all-everything tailback Cam Skattebo to graduation, but the bulk of the roster will return as they look to take the next step in this rebuilding cycle, including quarterback Sam Leavitt and star receiver Jordyn Tyson.
13. Tennessee Volunteers
The Vols went 10–3 in the 2024 season but were quickly dismissed from the CFP thanks to a 42–17 road thrashing to national champion Ohio State. The ’25 iteration loses the SEC’s top rusher, Dylan Sampson (1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns), and the program’s top three receivers, Dont’e Thornton Jr., Bru McCoy and Squirrel White. But quarterback Nico Iamaleava returns for his sophomore season and should improve behind a retooled offensive line. The core of the defense returns, but pass rusher James Pearce Jr. is off to the NFL. Coach Josh Heupel has no problem finding impressive skill position players, so Tennessee should be in the mix for an at-large CFP berth.
14. South Carolina Gamecocks
The Gamecocks hit their stride late in the 2024 season behind the blossoming of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who gained confidence under center as the year wore on. Sellers returns with Utah State transfer running back Rahsul Faison set to replace Rocket Sanders in the backfield. The real questions reside on defense, where the Gamecocks have to replenish their standout front seven. All-SEC defensive end Kyle Kennard is gone, along with linebackers Debo Williams and Demetrius Knight Jr. and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. South Carolina also needs to replace all-conference safety Nick Emmanwori. Coach Shane Beamer has already hit the portal hard, but the Gamecocks’ season will reside on improvement of Sellers and a replication of production on defense with new faces next season.
15. BYU Cougars
BYU went 11–2 in the 2024 season and rolled conference foe Colorado in the Alamo Bowl to cap off a successful season that fell just short of a Big 12 title berth and a chance to play in the CFP. Much of what made the Cougars successful returns in ’25, including breakout quarterback Jake Retzlaff, leading rusher LJ Martin, and two of the team’s top three receivers in Chase Martin and Keelan Marion. BYU has some questions on the offensive and defensive lines, but returns four of its top five tacklers. The Cougars should once again be in the mix to win the Big 12.
16. Florida Gators
The Gators ended last season on a four-game winning streak that included victories over No. 22 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss, a rivalry victory over a bad Florida State team and a bowl victory over Tulane. The late-season surge and emergence of freshman QB DJ Lagway saved third-year coach Billy Napier his job, but all excuses are off in 2025. Lagway should be one of the top signal-callers in the SEC in his second full season under center, and will be complemented by several star players returning on the offense, both up front (C Jake Slaughter and LT Austin Barber), and at the skill positions (RB Jadan Baugh, RB Ja’Kobi Jackson, WR Eugene Wilson III). Florida will need to take another step forward to continue the goodwill gained late in the 2024 season by Napier.
17. Louisville Cardinals
Coach Jeff Brohm followed up a 10-win Year 1 with a nine-win Year 2 that could have been even better considering how close some of the Cardinals’ losses were. The Cardinals need to replace a bunch of talent on defense and find success with a transfer portal quarterback (former USC starter Miller Moss) for the third straight season. It’s unclear how sustainable the program’s current model is with importing a QB from another school every season, but it’s worked so far for Brohm & Co. RB Isaac Brown and WR Chris Bell return on offense to provide Moss with some proven weapons, but the defense is losing a ton of talent. Brohm has already added over 20 transfers, so expect the 2025 team to still be competitive, but look a lot different.
18. SMU Mustangs
It’s going to be hard for SMU to top its first season in the ACC. The Mustangs went 8–0 against a favorable conference schedule to make the ACC title game in their first season. SMU then nearly captured the conference crown after mounting a furious fourth-quarter comeback against Clemson. In the end, it was good enough for the Mustangs to make the CFP with an at-large berth. Standout quarterback Kevin Jennings returns and will look to continue to make strides forward despite his rough outing against Penn State in the CFP first-round matchup. This team will be heavy on transfer portal players to replace production on both sides of the ball, but another favorable conference slate awaits.
19. Michigan Wolverines
The Wolverines salvaged a nearly disastrous title defense with ugly wins over Ohio State in the regular season and Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but it’s fair to say 2024 was a disappointment. Determined not to let poor quarterback play repeat itself, Sherrone Moore signed five-star recruit Bryce Underwood and dipped into the transfer portal for former Fresno State QB Mikey Keene. Michigan also fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell and brought in Chip Lindsey from North Carolina to kick-start the nation’s 129th-ranked offense. The Wolverines could take a step back defensively with the NFL departures of Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Will Johnson, but any improvement on offense could put them back into the Big Ten mix.
20. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Brent Key’s program was one of the toughest outs in the country last season—just ask Smart and Georgia. The final record of 7–6 may not fully reflect that, but two of those losses came without starting quarterback Haynes King and three of the other losses were one-score games. And the Yellow Jackets are bringing a ton back. King and top running back Jamal Haynes, who accounted for 20 of the team’s 29 rushing touchdowns in 2024, are returning. The defense remains mostly intact. And the coaching staff will remain the same, which bodes well to take on a schedule that includes plenty of resume-boosting opportunities (at Colorado, vs. Clemson and a Georgia rematch).
21. North Carolina Tar Heels
The great Bill Belichick college coaching experiment begins. While it may take time for the Tar Heels to reach their full potential, we’ll bet on the winningest coach in NFL history to instantly raise the level of the team. The question will be if there’s enough talent for Belichick to shape to his will. Star running back Omarion Hampton is off to the NFL. The quarterback situation is a complete toss-up, with sixth-year senior Max Johnson (who’s recovering from a broken leg), Purdue transfer Ryan Browne and four-star freshman Bryce Baker making up the available options. Still, apart from hosting a similarly well-coached TCU team and home contests against Clemson and Duke, there’s a lot of winnable games on the Tar Heels’ schedule.
22. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Assessing the programs that hit the transfer portal heavily can be a challenge, but anyway you strike it, the Red Raiders are one of this offseason’s big winners. Joey McGuire is adding 17 transfers, including seven former four-stars, making for arguably the best transfer class in the country. Adding that talent on both sides of the ball, along with returning an experienced quarterback in redshirt senior Behren Morton could help Texas Tech climb out of the muddled Big 12 middle and into position for an automatic bid. As always, expect the Red Raiders, who ranked ninth in total offense in 2024, to put a lot of points on the board.
23. Indiana Hoosiers
College football’s darling in 2024 will look to repeat its success in Curt Cignetti’s second season at the helm. To do so, the Hoosiers will have to replace the steady hand of quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who’s out of eligibility. Cignetti, ever the transfer portal champion, managed to entice Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza, who threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, to Bloomington. But the Hoosiers are also returning a number of key pieces, including top two receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., leading tackler Aidan Fisher and standout pass-rusher Mikail Kamara. The Hoosiers don’t have the benefit of last season’s schedule with matchups on the road at Oregon and Penn State, but that shouldn’t discredit the talent on the roster.
24. Navy Midshipmen
At one point, the Midshipmen had a shot at stealing the Group of 5 playoff spot, but three losses in four games, including a dud against Rice, dashed that dream. But there’s reason to be optimistic about Navy’s outlook next season. The AAC experienced the most coaching upheaval of any league in college football, but coach Brian Newberry will return to a veteran team in his third season. Quarterback Blake Horvath (1,353 passing yards, 1,246 rushing yards, 30 total touchdowns) will continue to lead a crafty offense, but an already-so-so defense did lose multiple seniors. An October meeting with national runner-up Notre Dame won’t play too big of a factor in Navy’s playoff hopes, so long as the Midshipmen take care of a favorable AAC schedule.
25. Auburn Tigers
There may not be a coach in the Power 4 (or perhaps, all of college football) with more pressure on him than Hugh Freeze at Auburn heading into 2025. The first two years at the helm for Freeze have yielded 6–7 and 5–7 records, well short of the standard at Auburn. The Tigers added former prized quarterback prospect Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma after a rough go with the Sooners, as well as talented pass catchers in former Georgia Tech wideout Eric Singleton Jr., former Wake Forest receiver Horatio Fields and former Maryland tight end Preston Howard. Edge rusher Chris Murray from Sam Houston State and linebacker Xavier Atkins from LSU should help supplement a defense that’s losing some talent in the front seven. Freeze will need to hit on several of these transfers, especially on offense, if he wants to see a fourth season at the helm in ’26.