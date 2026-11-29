Three turnovers spelled doom for the Tulane football team in its season finale in Tampa, as the Green Wave fell to South Florida, 34-24. Three missed field goals by the usually reliable Cooper Helmke were opportunities not taken advantage of by the Wave. The final nail in the coffin was a Trace Johnson pick six with just over a minute and a half to go in the contest.

" When you turn it over three (turnovers by Tulane) to one (by South Florida), and you miss all those scoring opportunities, and what really was a one score gain, to right there at the end, it's just too much to overcome," head coach Will Hall said after the game. "We've got to continue to improve. It starts with me."

The loss drops Tulane to 6-6 on the season, 4-4 in American Conference play. USF also ends the year at 6-6, but 3-5 in league contests.

The Green Wave now await notification of any bowl invitation that might come their way. That won't happen until Sunday, December 6th.

First Half

After falling behind 10-nothing, the Tulane offense came to life while the defense played lights out the rest of the half, allowing the Green Wave to tie the game up with just :18 to go in the first half at 17-apiece.

For a complete wrap up of the 1st half, see our story here .

Among the first half highlights, senior running back Jaylin Lucas blasting up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown run, going the distance untouched.

Second Half

Third Quarter

The Tulane defense continues to play top-notched. South Florida drives to mid-field, but the Wave D halted the Bulls on a fourth and 1 there, giving the ball to Tulane there.

The TU offense moved backwards on two straight plays, but on 3rd and 15, as Johnson rolls out, he laterals to Fat Hill who picks up 14. On 4th and 1 at the USF 38, Johnnie Daniels picks up the first on a 5-yard rugby scrum. No game up the middle for Mo Turner, leads to a quick 17-yard rush to the South Florida 16. A pass to Oliver Mitchell Jr gets out to the Bulls' 21, setting up a 2nd and 3. Jaylin Lucas heads up the middle gains nothing. On 3rd and 3 at the South Florida 9, the Green Wave calls a timeout with 6:57 to go in the 3rd. On the next play, the freshmen hook up is solid again, as Trace Johnson finds his redshirt frosh tight end Cam Roberts in the middle of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown with 6:52 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Tulane 24 - South Florida 17

It's Tulane's first lead of the game.

South Florida begins at its own 26 after a short kickoff return. A rush and incompletion sets up a 3rd and 10 for the Bulls. A pass up the middle gains 11 and a first. Another middle pass gains 14 to the Tulane 49, but a short pass loses five to the USF 46 with Makai Williams making the play. On 2nd and 15, an 8-yard pass goes to the TU 46, setting up a 3rd and 7 from there. An 8-yard pass to the Tulane 40 gets the 1st. A two yard completion gets to the Tulane 38, but an 11-yard rush up the middle gets the first down at the Tulane 25. A pass in the flat on the left gets to the Tulane 5, then a five yard touchdown rush ties up the game with 1:31 in the third quarter.

Tulane 24 - South Florida 24

Penalties force the Green Wave to start their drive at their own 14. A rush by Mo Turner up the middle loses two. Johnson scrambles for 11 to the TU 23, setting up a 3rd and 1 when Will Hall calls another timeout. Dagan Bruno comes in and bullies his way for a 3-yard game and a Tulane first down to the Wave 26 as the 3rd quarter clock expires.

End of the 3rd Quarter

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Tulane 24 - South Florida 24

With a 1st and 10 at their own 26, Johnson throws incomplete, intended for Fat Hill deep down the sidelines, followed by another incomplete pass. That sets up a 3rd and 10 for the Green Wave at their own 26. Johnson is sacked for 14-yards. William Hudlow punts one of his shorter kicks of the year, a 40-yarder that is returned to the Tulane 42 with 13:50 to go in the game.

It's the sixth sack of the game of Johnson.

A short pass loses four with defensive back Josh Sims making the play in the offensive backfield. A rush up the middle gains back that plus two, setting up a 3rd and 8 at the Tulane 40. A pass falls incomplete, so it's now 4th and 8 at the Tulane 40. South Florida decides to punt. A backwards careening punt is downed at the Tulane 10 with 12:39 to go in the game and Tulane with the ball.

As the Wave begins at their 10, A short pass from Johnson to Jaylin Lucas picks up two, then Johnson finds Lucas wide open deep down the sidelines to pick up 60-yards to the USF 28. Johnnie Daniels rushes left for a four, then gains four more to set up a 3rd and 2 at the South Florida 20. A pass falls incomplete to Bredell Richardson in a fade into the endzone, setting up a 38-yard field goal that is missed by Cooper Helmke with 10:03 to go in the game.

Helmke is one for three in field goals in the game: missing from 38 and 53, making a 39-yarder.

South Florida takes over at its own 20 after the miss. USF quarterback rolls out and picks up 11 on a pass to the right, followed by a six yard rush to the USF 37. Now on a 2nd and 4, the Tulane secondary misses on a 40-yard completion to the Tulane 23. A short gain of one is stopped at the TU 22, setting up a 2nd and 9. Rush up the middle gains 8, with a 3rd and 1 at the Tulane 14. Three yards up the middle gets the first at the Tulane 11. A ten yard strike picks up another first at the Tulane 1. A rush up the middle loses a yard to the Tulane 2. On second and goal from there, no gain on a quarterback run to the right. Now third and goal from the two, a flea-flicker from a wide receiver to the USF quarterback loses a yard, leading to a 22-yard field goal for the lead with 4:08 to go in the game.

South Florida 27 - Tulane 24

The Bulls are five of five in red zone visits today.

Tulane begins what could be their final drive at their own 25 after the touchback. A short check down to Lucas picks up eight, but loses one on a rush left. Johnnie Daniels bulls his way to the Tulane 36 on a gain of four. Johnson throws to Hill, but falls incomplete in a pass that should have been caught at the Tulane 43. The frosh connection is good again, as Johnson finds tight end Cam Roberts for a 10-yard completion for the first. A short pass to Gabe Daniels for two yards to the Tulane 48 brings the clock to the two-minute timeout.

That is Gabe Daniels first catch of the year.

Two-Minute Timeout

South Florida 27 - Tulane 24

Tulane has the ball at its 48, 2nd and 8, two minutes to go in the game, down by three and with one timeout remaining. Tulane is flagged with a false start, only the third penalty of the game against the Wave. On 2nd and 13, Johnson's pass to Hill is off the mark, setting up a 3rd and 13 at their 43 with 1:51 to go. Johnson's pass falls incomplete. On 4th and 13, Johnson throws a pick six from the South Florida 45-yard line to close any chance Tulane has of coming back with 1:43 to go in the game.

South Florida 34 - Tulane 24

On Si Tulane Analysis

Three turnovers in a game will not earn you a victory for the most part. Johnson threw two interceptions, including a pick six that sealed the victory for USF. Johnson seemed to have trouble getting the ball downfield almost the entire game. Though official statistics showed him being sacked six times and hurried thrice, Johnson had a hard time getting his feet set to complete passes further down field.

The Tulane defense bent but rarely broke, but in the South Florida drive to take the lead at the end of the game, two third-and-longs were converted. The Bulls 7-of-16 on third downs in Tampa. When the defense needed to step up in that drive, it could not accomplish that.

However, special teams was the biggest turn around in the game. After a year of outstanding play, a muffed punt return and three missed field goals spelled trouble for the Green Wave all night long.

Though not guaranteed a bowl game, Tulane is acting like it's going to one. That announcement will occur on Sunday, December 6th.