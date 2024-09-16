Tulane Football Coach Wants Tested Team To Respond And Win State Of Louisiana
Tulane football lost their first road game since 2021 to the Oklahoma Sooners, but their next away opponent is an important one for coach Jon Sumrall.
The Green Wave's final opponent before conference play, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, is their second in-state team of the year. The battle for the state of Louisiana means something to a program riddled with players who were born here.
The ability to play in their hometown has been a crucial draw for players in, particularly in the transfer portal. As is their season goal to reach the conference championship. While a victory this Saturday won't move that needle, it does a lot for the mentality of the team heading into conference play.
It marks the third consecutive 1-2 start for coach Sumrall in two seasons at Troy and now Tulane. His prior teams finished 12-2 and 11-2.
Sumrall spoke with Tulane on Sports Illustrated in July at AAC media days about his mentor, Mark Stoops, and how he helped him be less process-driven and results-oriented. He felt that his teams wouldn't have responded like they did at Troy without true connection on a human level, so he sought instead to learn everyone's story.
There are many ways to approach coaching, but the simplest divider is the spectrum of tough love and how far you go in each direction. Through three games under Sumrall, I've observed an emphasis on love.
He was the first to embrace Bailey Despanie as he learned he'd be ejected for targeting against the Sooners. Despanie was a key leader on the sidelines the entire day. Later in the game, Sumrall approached each position group individually and gave them encouragement.
Despite a 34-19 loss, the team had the opportunity to implode down 21-0. Tulane responded with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive before halftime. The fight by Tulane to make the game a 5-point deficit late in the fourth quarter can't be discounted, encapsulated by Tyler Grubbs returning the second interception for a touchdown of his career.
The ensuing two-point attempt failed. The defense responded with a three-and-out that included one of their three sacks and a hurry. They did it again after Tulane's offense met the same fate. Unfortunately, the challenges piled up and after Darian Mensah threw an interception, Oklahoma scored their final touchdown.
There are a few crucial plays over the last two games that, had they swung in the Green Wave's favor, could've changed the 1-2 outcome for this team. Ultimately, that's how the game of football goes. For a team that's lost two games in a row, the morale at practice Monday was commendably high.
Back-to-back Big 12 and SEC opponents were a hill Tulane couldn't surmount. They won't face an 85,000 capacity stadium again or anything close to the noise of that environment. Regardless of the results, the team has unparalleled experience against big, fast, and difficult opponents. The speed of the game has been greater for the Green Wave than most G5 teams ever see in non-conference play. Their last one on the slate is an important one to get right.
They've held it together through two weeks of momentum swings on the field. A win against the Ragin' Cajuns is critical for the momentum of their season.