Tulane Football Can Exploit Injuries to Affect Vulnerable Oklahoma Quarterback
Tulane football has an opportunity to capitalize on injuries plaguing the Oklahoma Sooners as they look to defend their 10-game winning streak on the road.
The Sooners are on their third center of the season. Early in their season opener against Temple, Branson Hickman, the starting center, sustained an injury. Geirean Hatchett, who began the season at guard, took his place. Head coach Brent Venables announced Monday that Hatchett will miss the rest of the season after bicep surgery.
Hickman is working back from an ankle injury but is questionable to play this weekend, as is right tackle Jake Taylor, who exited the game against Houston after missing their season opener. That left Oklahoma with third-string center Joshua Bates, who Venables concerningly described as playing Saturday with “one arm.”
Bates is a young player, and it showed on a difficult night for the Sooners. After a hard sack on his quarterback, he received a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Instead of getting the ball back with a mere 4-5 seconds left, Houston started at their own 13-yard line with 29 seconds on the clock. They gained 42 yards before time expired.
“He owned it immediately, felt terrible,” Venables explained how Bates apologized to the team. “And that still doesn't take it back. But at the same time, he's an emotional guy that was going to bat for his quarterback and lost his cool. So we're not going to make it more than it needs to be. We're talking about it because you brought it up, but we're moving forward. His moving forward and earning the respect back from everybody is just (to) go to work.”
While it’s encouraging to see that fight from an offensive lineman, it was a crucial error in a game with a razor-thin margin for error. It ultimately shows the vulnerable protection for Arnold, who is on his fourth center among multiple variations on the line.
It’s critical to generate production from a lacking pass rush against a vulnerable offensive line and, consequently, quarterback Jackson Arnold. Tulane only generated 10 pressures against Kansas State’s Avery Johnson, with only one hit and nine hurries. On those snaps, Johnson threw five first downs and had an additional down by a pass interference penalty.
Arnold is decidedly less mobile and won’t be able to escape pressure like Johnson. But that requires the pass rush to get there. The unit's execution through two games has been disappointing. There have been bright spots, but they haven't come from expected playmakers like Adin Huntington and Patrick Jenkins, who haven't had the starts they probably would've liked. Huntington has burst and violence at defensive end that has yet to be showcased. Bandit has been a point of concern for the team.
Instead, it’s been depth players like Kameron Hamilton, who was the highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus in their season opener, and the highest graded player against Kansas State.
Hamilton recorded four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 16 snaps against Southeastern Louisiana. He had two pressures on Avery Johnson and a tackle graded as a stop. Parker Peterson has one of the team's two sacks. Gerrod Henderson made a splash in his limited pressure snaps.
But how do they all see the field with so many players on the interior? Tulane may switch some personnel around this weekend. It's an opportune time to test out the best puzzle pieces on the defensive front. Oklahoma is vulnerable up the interior, which is the line's point of strength. Hamilton needs to be schemed onto the field alongside Patrick Jenkins and Eric Hicks. Jenkins may see some time on the edge like he did against Kansas State.
It's critical before conference play to solidify the team's pass rush, and there's no better showcase than an SEC opponent. Especially one as injury-riddled as the Sooners. Tulane must win the battle in the trenches for a victory at Oklahoma this Saturday.