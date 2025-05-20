Tulane Football Engages Women With Second Year of Highly Successful Clinic
The Tulane Green Wave football team is looking to gain momentum within the fanbase as they gear up for a second season under head coach Jon Sumrall.
Sumrall’s arrival to the Green Wave brought an infusion of energy and a sense of competitiveness to be a player in the College Football Playoff.
It certainly helps when the stadium is packed with fans, especially with the commanding out-of-conference slate Tulane has against Power Four opponents; the Northwestern Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils and Ole Miss Rebels.
Women are often a forgotten component of a team’s fanbase, but as they proved last season, there’s a large group who want to engage and learn the game of football in an intricate way.
Tulane Hosts Anticipated Second Women’s Football Clinic
Sumrall’s wife, Ginny Sumrall, brought over the idea for the Tulane Football Women’s Clinic from when they were with the Troy Trojans.
Last year’s event saw hundreds of women flock to Yulman Stadium to be a part of the inaugural event that began with a Q&A session with the Sumralls as an intimate way to learn about the leaders of the team.
It included film sessions with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato and former special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, a trip to the weight room with strength and conditioning coach, Rusty Whitt, a trip and photo op to the locker room, and ending with learning to participate in on-field drills.
The clinic showed a strong level of buy-in from fans as the team entered a new era with a new head coach.
The event will be held on July 23 at 5:30 pm this year with tickets priced at $50 per person that can be purchased here.
There’s something about taking the field and feeling that adrenaline that can only be experienced, and women rarely have the opportunity to do so.
In what can be an alienating industry and sport for women, the Green Wave have come up with an incredible way to engage that demographic while raising critical funds for the football team.