Tulane Football May Have Found Key To Unlock Offense While Replacing Makhi Hughes
The Tulane Green Wave need to replace their starting quarterback and running back ahead of the 2025 college football season.
While the quarterback competition has taken center stage, Tulane football has excelled with a run-first offense with a history of outstanding backs that the competitors within the room emulate in certain traits, including the one to replace in Makhi Hughes.
Arnold “Duda” Barnes and Jamari McClure return, with Barnes having a similar bruiser run style to Hughes, and McClure has shown flashes of fluidity that Tyjae Spears brought to the backfield.
However, the incoming competitors in the transfer portal offer a strong combination of an all-around room. Zuberi Mobley, Maurice Turner, and Javin Gordon have all commanded presence through two weeks of spring camp.
The Green Wave conducted their first scrimmage Friday, albeit shortened due to weather pushing the practice up by a day.
Turner and Gordon both had powerful runs with fluid cuts as they appeared to glide upfield. When running backs garner attention in a practice setting, it really impresses.
Sumrall told reporters on Saturday that Turner’s runs have mirrored Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.
“Mo [Maurice] adds a different element in that room because there's a home run threat all the time,” Sumrall said. “Watching him run power, it reminds me of when LaDainian Tomlinson ran it when he was with the Chargers and Norv Turner was the head coach. He pressed the frontside A gap and would bend back a lot. I almost feel like I'm watching LT. I'm not saying he's that, but you feel that kind of runner. He's got long speed.”
Sumrall has pointed out his maturity several times and sees Turner able to fill a critical void of leadership on the team.
“We need him to step up and continue to grow within this team to be comfortable leading because he's got those characteristics and qualities,” Sumrall continued. “He's the kind of guy you want out front to lead because of how he's wired. But man, he's flashed every day. He's made explosive plays, and you're like, Alright, this guy could help us look a little different offensively.”
Javin Gordon is a midyear freshman enrollee that Sumrall flipped from the Duke Blue Devils, but he certainly hasn’t played like one.
Sumrall sees Gordon's body type, like Barnes', as a thicker, hard-tackle type of runner, but not as a consequence of speed.
Gordon has stood out as a runner and pass catcher, and his head coach has taken notice of his learning speed.
“I've been really impressed with his [Javin’s] ability to learn and pick things up quickly,” Sumrall said. “He's handled the installations really smoothly. Many times you get a midyear freshman, and you're like, yeah, this guy should still be in high school. He hasn't stood out like that. He's blended in well, where I don't even look at him and go, Alright, No. 23 is a freshman. No. 23 looks like he's been here for a little while.”
The newer installs Friday featured a two-back set with Gordon and Turner lining up around the quarterback among other backs.
While Makhi Hughes was thought to be one of the bigger losses in the transfer portal, Tulane may find a new level on their offense with the more elusive style of runners who have been standouts.