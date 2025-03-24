Tulane Football Prospects Prepare To Display Strong Traits at 2025 NFL Pro Day
The Tulane Green Wave will host Pro Day in preparation for the 2025 NFL draft on Tuesday, March 25, at the New Orleans Saints indoor practice facility.
As the Tulane football team continues their spring practice over at Yulman Stadium, the 21 draft-eligible players looking to make the jump from college football to the NFL will be tested.
Head coach Jon Sumrall will be in attendance to speak with media about the participating prospects following the team’s fourth session.
The following draft-eligible players will undergo testing and position drills:
Tulane Pro Day Participants
WR Mario Williams
WR Dontae Fleming
WR Yulkeith Brown
WR Phat Watts
TE Reggie Brown
OL Rashad Green
OL Vincent Murphy
OL Josh Remetich
DL Terrell Allen
DL Patrick Jenkins
DL Adin Huntington
DL Javon Carter
DL Eric Hicks
LB Tyler Grubbs
DB Jalen Geiger
DB Caleb Ransaw
DB Micah Robinson
DB Johnathan Edwards
K Jacob Barnes
LS Ethan Hudak
LS Thomas Peterson
Many of those players, like Remetich, Green, Hudak, and Hicks, were on the Green Wave roster for over four seasons, including the 2-10 to 12-2 greatest single-season turnaround in college football history.
Others, such as Grubbs and Jenkins, joined the team and kept that culture running until Sumrall took the helm as head coach.
Sumrall then recruited most of the remaining draft prospects, save for Ransaw, who came over with him from the Troy Trojans.
With the number of wide receiver prospects looking to impress NFL scouts, it will be intriguing to see who the quarterback is that throws to them.
Michael Pratt participated in the team’s 2024 Pro Day, and Kai Horton threw for players the year prior.
None of the quarterbacks that have familiarity with Williams, Brown, Fleming, Watts, and Brown are on the roster.
Outside of the position drills, however, prospects will have to stand on their own and shine in the individual testing.
Testing will begin at 9:00 am and will include: measurements for height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wingspan, the bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yd dash, short shuttle, and L-Drill.
At 10:00 am, the position drills will split up as follows: defensive backs/linebackers, wide receivers/tight ends, defensive line, offensive line, and kickers/long snappers.
Pro Day is invaluable for players who did not receive invitations to any offseason draft showcases. It provides the ability to have measurables that standardize traits, important one-on-one time in position drills with NFL coaches, and validate film for game speed and short-area quickness.
For players like Ransaw and Robinson, who have shined in the Senior Bowl, and Ransaw at the NFL Combine, it provides an opportunity to strengthen certain metrics, measure a second time if desired, and show off their position traits in a comfortable setting around their Tulane teammates for one last time.