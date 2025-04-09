Tulane Football Reportedly in Contact With Top Available Transfer Quarterback
The Tulane Green Wave are reportedly in contact with another high-profile quarterback from the transfer portal.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, former Florida Gators, Arizona State Sun Devils and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada is in touch with Tulane, along with Western Kentucky and Connecticut.
Rashada is currently the top available quarterback in the transfer portal, though the window will not officially open until April 16.
The Green Wave brought in three transfer quarterbacks during the winter, adding Donovan Leary from Illinois, Kadin Semonza from Ball State and journeyman TJ Finley from LSU, Auburn, Texas State and most recently, the aforementioned WKU.
Finley was likely the favorite to win the job, but his arrest and suspension from the program last week -- a situation which is still being investigated by the program -- has complicated things. It seems to have pushed Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall to feel the need to investigate what's out there in terms of other options.
Rashada has had quite the interesting career in college so far.
One of the highest-rated quarterbacks coming out of high school in the class of 2023, Rashada had initially committed to Miami but flipped to the Gators amidst reports of a massive NIL offer worth over $13 million.
Rashada left Florida after there was a disparity in what he was promised versus what he was actually paid, and that infamously resulted in a lawsuit against the program and head coach Billy Napier.
Eventually winding up at Arizona State, Rashada threw for just under 500 yards along with four touchdowns and three interceptions mostly in mop up duty for the Sun Devils before being beaten out ahead of his sophomore season that caused him to enter the portal again.
Ending up at Georgia, he did not see the field during the 2024 season before entering the portal after the year where he still finds himself searching for his next home.
The on paper talent is there with Rashada, or at least it was when he was coming out of high school two years ago which now feels like it's been a lifetime.
For whatever reason, it has not worked out for him anywhere he's been at the collegiate level.
If the Green Wave want to take a chance based on his potential upside, it would be more than understandable.
It's at the very least a situation worth monitoring for Tulane as the portal window gets set to open back up next Wednesday.