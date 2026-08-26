Tulane Football Schedule Breakdown: Tulsa

Tulane Football Schedule 2026

Week 1 - at Duke, September 5

Week 2 - South Alabama, September 12

Week 3 - at Kansas State, September 19

Week 4 - Southern Miss, September 26

Week 5 - OPEN DATE, October 3

Week 6 - at Army, October 10

Week 7 - Memphis, October 16

Week 8 - UTSA, October 24

Week 9 - at Charlotte, October 30

Week 10 - Tulsa, November 7

Week 11 - at Rice, November 14

Week 12 - North Texas, November 21

Week 13 - at South Florida, November 27

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Similar to last week, we won’t spend much time talking about Tulsa, as there really isn’t much to talk about.

Scraping the American Barrel

For three weeks, the Wave will scrape teams off of the bottom of the American Conference barrel for battle.

Similar to Charlotte, this should be an uphill battle for Tulsa, barring any absurd program turnaround, and Tulane shouldn’t struggle against them.

Tulsa will have a new offensive coordinator, Kevin Barbay, but they’ve kept their HC and co-defensive coordinator in Tre Lamb and Ty Darlington, respectively. Not to mention, their retention rate is one of the best in the country, ranking 23rd in total retention.

However, when you were 4-8 last year with only one more conference win than the worst team in the American (1-7), that retention isn’t as impactful as you’d think.

Greener Grass

One thing that might see increased production this year is second year quarterback, Baylor Hayes.

He broke three freshman records at Tulsa last year: most yards of total offense (2,346-yards), most passing TDs (12), and most 200-yard passing games (6).

After transferring to Tulsa in 2025, joining his head coach for the ride, Hayes will look to continue that improved production, although this time he’d like to see a few more wins this season.

With a QB gaining more experience with his head coach and a new co-DC, Tulsa might see a slight change of pace this year, maybe getting two or three more wins than last year, but there will still be work to be done.

Tulane’s Side of the Ball

As we flip to Tulane, we’ll take note that Tulsa had both one of the worst offenses and one of the worst defenses in the country last year.

They scored 22.1 points per game while allowing 30.9. Although Hayes can be an effective passer, he’s not very consistent with a <60% completion percentage, but they’re not bad at running the ball.

Averaging just above four yards a carry, the Golden Hurricane offense isn’t efficient or effective, and their passing attack isn’t great.

All in all, TU will just have to play good, disciplined football, and they shouldn’t have a hard time coming out of Yulman with a win.