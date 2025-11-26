Tulane Football Stands Pat in CFP Picture at #24
Green Wave Continues to Show Strength to the CFP Committee
Tuesday evening, the College Football Playoff Committee released the fourth of its weekly rankings of teams who will make it to the postseason playoffs, and the Tulane Green Wave maintained their #24 slot. No other Group of Six school showed in the voting.
The Wave, with a record of 9-2, finds itself right behind Georgia Tech. The 9-2 Yellow Jackets from the ACC are in the 23rd position. Tulane is immediately ahead of Arizona, who takes the 25th spot. The Wildcats, out of the Big 12, are 8-3 on the season.
Though Hunter Yurachek, selection committee chair, would not predict what would happen in the future, he thinks the Green Wave is in a good place.
"Tulane is in a really good position at #24," Yurachek, said Tuesday night. "They are the highest ranked Group of Six team. I know they have a game to close out the season, and most likely the American Championship game. As long as Tulane takes care of business, they're in good shape."
But First, There Are Still Games to Play...
The Green Wave play host to Charlotte this Saturday night in Yulman Stadium for Senior Night. Game time set for 6:30 p.m. If Tulane wins, the Wave will likely host the American Conference championship game on Friday, December 5th in Yulman Stadium. It would be Tulane's fourth consecutive conference championship game, something that has never been done in the American. More information on how that comes about can be found here.
If Tulane Gets into the Football Playoffs, It's on the Road for the Greenies
If Tulane does succeed in winning the next two weekends, the way the CFP rankings are set up as of today, the Green Wave would be on the road to Lubbock to take on currently 5th seeded Texas Tech. Yurachek says this is a strong Red Raider squad.
"Texas Tech is a really good team," Yurachek pointed out. "You look at their margin of victory, they lead the country at 33.8. They have ten wins of 20-plus points. They are in the Top 5 in relative scoring offense and relative scoring defense."
Looking at the Green Wave road records, Tulane is 4-2 away from New Orleans, falling in Oxford to CFP 7th seed Ole Miss and to Texas-San Antonio, but defeating teams like Memphis, South Alabama, and Temple.