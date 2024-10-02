Tulane Football Star Capable of Special Things Under New Linebackers Coach
Tulane football is surging off a strong victory as they hit the road against the UAB Blazers. Leading tackler Tyler Grubbs headlined the Green Wave's best defensive performance of the year.
His evident growth coincides with the arrival of co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Tayler Polk.
Grubbs was questionable to play in Tulane's conference opener against the USF Bulls, which was even more impressive. One may have noticed his knee brace while he recorded six tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble—it clearly didn't hinder him.
Not only does he lead the Green Wave with 28 tackles in five games, but he also has a team-best three sacks and four tackles for loss. He's the only player on the team to force a fumble and record an interception, which he returned for a touchdown against Oklahoma.
The only quality that rivals his play is his off-field character and the chemistry he feels with his counterpart, Sam Howard, and coach Polk.
Howard told Tulane on Sports Illustrated last week about the defense's mentality heading into conference play: It's on us. Grubbs echoed that sentiment when speaking with reporters on Tuesday following the 45-10 victory over USF.
“Going into the week, it was a big emphasis for us as a defense to show what we're capable of. We've been very inconsistent—first half and second half. We know what we're capable of because we've shown it in the first or second half of every game. For us, it was just putting it all together for all four quarters.”
For Grubbs, putting together all four quarters has been a stronger trait through five games than this time last season. He'd recorded one tackle for loss and zero of the three sacks—he's already matched the latter by Week 6.
Last year at Tulane's media day, Grubbs told me he'd never had a position coach outside of his defensive coordinator. In his fifth year of playing college football, Grubbs finally has a specific person to turn to and learn from in Tayler Polk.
The impact of the four-year letterwinner linebacker for Ole Miss in his first season as Tulane's inside linebackers coach is apparent in Grubbs. On Tuesday, I asked Grubbs about the difference coach Polk has made. He gave one of the strongest endorsements I've heard after just months working under him.
"If there's any linebacker in the country who wants to play true linebacker, he's the ideal coach for it. There's not one thing that man won't do for you or go out of his way to get you better. He is the most ideal linebackers coach. For him to be in this building and be able to be my coach is a blessing.
The things he's done for me this season are exceptional. I'm so excited to be a part of this journey with him. I know he feels the same way about me. With me and him together, I think we can do some special things.”
Tyler Grubbs is poised to play a crucial role in shutting down UAB Blazers quarterback Jacob Zeno, thanks to his mentality and trust in Polk.