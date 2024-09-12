Tulane Football Tested to Defend Identity as Road Warriors at Oklahoma
As the Tulane football program gears up for a showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, there is more than just bragging rights on the line in Norman, Oklahoma.
Amongst the likes of Georgia and Michigan, Tulane holds the third-longest active road winning streak. The Green Wave holds a program-record 10-game winning streak while playing away from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.
For the streak to continue, the Green Wave must be geared up and ready to battle the environment at the largest stadium in the state of Oklahoma. The Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium holds a capacity of 80,216 members of Sooner Nation who make the atmosphere in Norman electric.
To find success in one of the nation’s loudest environments, Tulane needs an all-around team effort. Superstar gunslinger Darian Mensah continues to develop under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall and will face his first road game as a starter against Oklahoma. Mensah’s play on the gridiron and ability to block out the noise, figuratively and literally, will play a tremendous role in the success the Green Wave will look to find against the Sooners.
Since the beginning of World War II, Oklahoma leads the nation with 702 total wins. The Sooners have also won 47 straight games against non-conference opponents unranked in the AP poll.
The Green Wave are not strangers to playing spoilers and breaking streaks, however.
Tulane snapped former conference foe Cincinnati’s 32-game home streak with a 27-24 victory at Nippert Stadium in 2022, which was the Green Wave’s first win over a ranked team since 1984 and the first ranked-on-ranked win since 1956 when Tulane defeated Ole Miss.
In the victory over the Bearcats, Tulane alum and Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries in a dominant performance on the ground for the Green Wave.
Another tall task awaits in Norman, however. OU holds a 142-13 record (.916) on its home turf since the beginning of 1999. To put that record into perspective, the Sooners have more conference championships during that period (14) than losses at home. In those 155 games, OU has outscored opponents by an average of 43-18.
Will the Green Wave pull off an upset at one of the most hostile places to play in college football? Find out on Saturday as Tulane hits the gridiron to defend its road warrior moniker against the Oklahoma Sooners. The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ESPN.