Tulane Football's Quarterback-Turned-Tight End Believes He Can Excel At Position
It was an interesting offseason for the Tulane Green Wave.
When the transfer portal opened following the disappointing loss against Army in the AAC title game, all three of their quarterbacks entered their names into consideration for other schools around the country to contact them.
That resulted in their star freshman, Darian Mensah, departing the program for a lucrative NIL deal with the Duke Blue Devils, leaving Tulane not knowing what would happen at that position since their two others, Kai Horton and Ty Thompson, also were looking for opportunities elsewhere.
Head coach Jon Sumrall wasted little time replenishing the quarterback room, adding three players through the portal to compete for the starting job.
A potential wrench was thrown into the mix when Thompson decided to come back to the Green Wave, but it was later revealed that the former five-star prospect would be converting to tight end for the 2025 season.
It's anyone's guess how this might go, but the athletic 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has the frame to put on the requisite size to survive that position.
But Thompson isn't just looking to survive; he's looking to thrive.
He'll have some stiff competition to get on the field, battling with Maryland transfer Leron Husbands and Southern Miss transfer Justyn Reid, among others.
Thompson is confident he'll be able to make the switch and excel, utilizing his athleticism and experience at quarterback to help him be an asset to this offense.
"I know the offense top to bottom and inside and out," he said, per Maddy Hulak of Tulane On SI. "It's really just moving to a different area on the field, and then with my previous knowledge I'm able to help other guys and bring them along with me and build up the whole offense."
Making a switch from quarterback to tight end comes with challenges, especially when it comes to blocking.
That will be important for him if he's going to see time on the field, but he's ready to do the dirty work, drawing on his past experience when he was playing that position in his prep days.
"It's definitely a change of pace, but it's something I'm ready for and very willing to dive my nose in, stick my head into whatever it is that will help the team win and get me on the field. It's going to be different. I haven't been in that position since I was 12 years old. I played tight end when I was like 12 just because I was big, and now I'm back to it. It kind of feels good," Thompson said.
One thing is for sure; Thompson is excited about this opportunity.
He'll be someone to monitor throughout spring and summer practices to see how he acclimates to his new position.