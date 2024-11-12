Tulane Green Wave Accomplish Something Program Hasn’t Done in 85 Years
The Tulane Green Wave is one of the hottest teams in college football right now.
Their 52-6 dismantling of the Temple Owls last week improved their record to 8-2 and ran their winning streak up to seven games. They have been steamrolling most of their opponents, getting the job done in every facet of the game.
With their latest victory, they finally cracked the AP Top 25 poll. They took the final spot in the rankings, and are one of three teams who made the jump from the unranked along with the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers.
Both SEC teams also cracked the AFCA Coaches Poll, but Tulane was left off of that one, for now. They fell seven votes short of Iowa State, who had 92.
This is quite an achievement for Jon Sumrall and his staff in their first year with the Green Wave. He came over from the Troy Trojans to replace Willie Fritz, who accepted the head coaching job with the Houston Cougars.
Sumrall has done an excellent job getting the most out of his roster with detailed game plans and ensuring complacency never sets in. That preparation has resulted in something occurring for the first time in nearly a century.
The 2024 campaign is the third consecutive that Tulane has been ranked at some point. In 2022, they spent nine weeks in the top 25, finishing at No. 9. Last season, they were ranked for 10 weeks, reaching as high as No. 17.
By receiving a rank this year, it is the first time since 1936-1939, 85 years, that the football team has cracked the top 25 in three straight seasons.
The Green Wave will have to earn that ranking for the rest of the season, as they will be tested from here on out. That starts this upcoming weekend as they go on the road to face a 7-2 Navy Midshipmen squad.
After a bye, they will play against the Memphis Tigers, who are also 8-2 on the season, on Thursday, November 28th in what could be an elimination game for a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.
In that title game, a potential date with the Army Black Knights could loom. Going undefeated through that stretch could put Tulane in a position to crack the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field.