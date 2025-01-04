Tulane Green Wave Adds Louisville Transfer to Depleted Running Back Room
The Tulane Green Wave offense is continuing to rebuild after being hit hard by the transfer portal and their latest commit should be a big boost.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Friday afternoon that the Green Wave secured a commitment from Louisville Cardinals transfer running back Maurice Turner.
Turner is a potential over production type of player that has never really broken through with the Cardinals, but has shown enough to drum up some excitement out of the transfer portal.
He was a three-star wide receiver commit in high school, but has always been used more out of the backfield due to his size. His 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame allows him to be shifty but don't expect him to bowl over defenders.
The Georgia native will also have two years of eligibility remaining.
While his career stats don't jump off the page, he has done well for someone that has only played 365 career snaps so far.
Turner had 154 career carries for 734 yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, he has caught 24 passes for 167 yards, which shows that he still has some of that wide receiver talent from his high school days.
This play style is not one that Tulane had last year and could bring a new dynamic to the offense.
Makhi Hughes led the running back room with 19 catches last season, which is a number that Turner should be expected to surpass in an expanded role.
It is not something that Joe Craddock's offenses have ever really relied on, either, so it will be intriguing to see how he adapts as well.
The running back room is going to look completely different than it did last year, so the Green Wave may not be done bringing in players after Turner.
Both Hughes and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson entered the portal this offseason, they have been Tulane's top two rushers for each of the last two seasons. Trey Cornist, a young depth back also entered.
Along with Turner, their have also added FAU Owls star Zuberi Mobley in the portal. Both new backs are much smaller than anyone they had before, so the power scheme from a year ago may not have as much success.