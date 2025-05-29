Tulane Green Wave Announce Important Game Times for 2025 Football Schedule
The Tulane Green Wave football team is gearing up for their second season under head coach Jon Sumrall with ambitious goals.
After falling in the American Athletic Conference championship to the Army Black Knights last season and finishing 9-5, the Green Wave saw their College Football Playoff hopes dwindle with their losing streak.
The schedule for the 2025 college football season was released earlier this offseason with dates and opponents, allowing the anticipation to build.
On Thursday, Tulane learned the start times and broadcasting information for six crucial games on the schedule.
Tulane Football Receives Prime Time Slots on ESPN
The Green Wave start non-conference play against the Northwestern Wildcats, followed by the South Alabama Jaguars, Duke Blue Devils and Ole Miss Rebels.
The AAC opponents they'll host are the ECU Pirates, Army Black Knights, FAU Owls and Charlotte 49ers.
Their away conference slate includes the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, UTSA Roadrunners, Memphis Tigers and Temple Owls.
Tulane learned the start times for the following opponents out of 12 matchups; Northwestern, South Alabama, Duke, ECU, UTSA and Memphis.
They'll start the season hosting the Wildcats at home, and that game on Aug. 30 will start at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.
On Sept. 6, the Jaguars will host the Green Wave for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.
One of the most anticipated games in Yulman Stadium history received a rare evening kickoff in primetime.
The Darian Mensah-led Blue Devils will face his former team on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
For their Thursday night matchup against ECU, the game will start at 6:30 or 7 p.m., depending on if it lands on ESPN or ESPN2.
That same channel flex carries over to their Oct. 30 game at UTSA at 6:30 p.m.
As is often the case, Tulane will head to Memphis and face off under the Friday night lights on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
All in all, those are several primetime slots for the Green Wave to continue its national presence. Every game besides South Alabama is on a main ESPN channel, and only one is delegated to ESPNU.
It shows a consistent perspective of Tulane as contenders in the AAC and in non-conference play as they look to achieve a fourth-straight season of 10-plus wins and a third-straight conference championship appearance.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Northwestern – 11:00 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6: at South Alabama – 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13: vs. Duke – 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20: at Ole Miss
Sept. 27: at Tulsa
Oct. 4: Bye
Oct. 9: vs. ECU – 6:30 or 7:00 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Oct. 18: vs. Army
Oct. 25: Bye
Oct. 30: at UTSA – 6:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Nov. 7: at Memphis – 8:00 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15: vs. FAU
Nov. 22: at Temple
Nov. 29: vs. Charlotte