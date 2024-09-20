Tulane Green Wave Baseball Near Top 50 Recruiting Class in New Rankings
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team came close to breaking into the Top 50 of Perfect Game’s final Class of 2024 ranking, which were recently unveiled.
Based on Perfect Game’s ranking system, the Green Wave’s 14-player prep class had a final score of 43 points, which put them at No. 55. Only two points separated them from No. 50 Wofford, which had 45 points.
The site did one final ranking of its Top 500 players, along with what it called “high follow” players outside the Top 500, based on which players signed with MLB teams after the draft and which ones opted to head to college. Then it assigned scores to players based on their rankings in the Top 500 (for instance, 15 points for each player ranked in the Top 50).
Tulane had four players in the Top 500 and the Green Wave hopes those players can help them build on last year.
The Green Wave are coming off a 36-26 campaign with a 15-12 conference record. The Green Wave won the American Athletic Conference tournament title, earning an NCAA Tournament berth.
At the Corvallis, Ore., regional, the Green Wave lost to Oregon State, beat Nicholls and then fell to UC Irvine in the double-elimination regional.
Those four Top 500 players were right-handed pitcher Kross Howarth (No. 352), right-handed pitcher Michael Devenney (No. 436), infielder and right-handed pitcher Drew Harrison (No. 445) and outfielder Tanner Chun (No. 459).
Tulane recently unveiled its entire class recently, which featured nine other prep players. That included right-handed pitcher Giancarlo Arencibia, outfielder Aaron Babaev, first baseman Nick Diehl, outfielder and left-handed pitcher Julius Ejike-Charles, infielder Nate Johnson, right-handed pitcher John-Paul Sauer, infielder Mikey Valdivia, outfielder Jason Wachs and outfielder Grant Wilson.
The Green Wave has nine transfers coming in, including outfielder Theo Bryant IV (Tennessee Tech), infielder Kaikea Harrison (USC), first baseman Boots Landry (Texas A&M), catcher Andrew McKenna (FAU), right-handed pitcher Garrett Payne (NC State), right-handed pitcher Dominic Pieto (Long Island), catcher Hugh Pinkney (Rutgers), right-handed pitcher J.D. Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher Grayson Smith (Florida).
Tulane recently announced its fall ball schedule, with practice starting on Oct. 17 and the Green Wave’s annual alumni game on Oct. 20.
The Green Wave will play two scrimmages against Pearl River Community College on Oct. 26 and Nicholls on Nov. 2. Tulane will play its Fall Ball World Series Nov. 21-23.