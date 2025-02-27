Tulane Green Wave Basketball Star Finding Rhythm Again Offensively at Perfect Time
Coming into the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season, there was nothing set in stone for the Tulane Green Wave.
Head coach Ron Hunter had an incredibly inexperienced roster featuring zero seniors and very few players with extended playing time at the Division I level.
That meant everyone would have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation with no roles set coming into the year.
In the early going, it became evident that Kaleb Banks was going to be the No. 1 option offensively.
The transfer from the Indiana Hoosiers played sparingly his first two seasons as a collegiate athlete. A former top 100 recruit, he wasted little time showcasing why he was so highly regarded coming out of high school.
Banks had some very impressive scoring nights early in the campaign, beating opponents from every level and doing so at an efficient clip.
In the first 18 games of the year, he scored in double figures all but one time. He reached the 20-point plateau eight times, including a career-high 33 points against the Florida State Seminoles.
However, a cold streak hit Banks in the middle of American Athletic Conference play.
In an seven-game stretch, he averaged just 6.6 points per contest, reaching double-digits only twice.
Opponents found a way to take him out of games, forcing his teammates to step up and score the basketball. Fatigue could have also played a part, as Banks has played more minutes this season than in his two with the Hoosiers combined.
His numbers dropped so much that point guard Rowan Brumbaugh overtook him as the team's leading scorer.
Luckily for the Green Wave, that cold stretch looks to have been broken.
Banks had a huge performance against the East Carolina Pirates, scoring 25 points, which tied for his most in a single game during conference play. He shot an efficient 8-of-11 from the field with three 3-pointers.
Against the Wichita State Shockers, he didn’t have as big of a day with only 11 points. But he was efficient with his opportunities, going 5-of-9 from the field.
He followed up that performance with 24 points against the Charlotte 49ers, shooting 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
With only three regular season games remaining, Banks finding his groove on the offensive side of the court is a great development for Tulane.
If they are going to make any noise in the AAC Tournament in March, they need their top offensive weapon scoring at a high level.