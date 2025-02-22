Tulane Green Wave Star Transfers Snubbed From Mid-Major Breakout List
The Tulane Green Wave had one of the most massive roster turnovers in men’s college basketball from the 2023-24 campaign into the 2024-25 season.
Only 9.6% of the minutes played from last year’s squad and 8.4% of the scoring returned. Three players from last year’s roster, Gregg Glenn III, Asher Woods and Percy Daniels, were back with the team.
That meant head coach Ron Hunter and his staff had their work cut out for them when it came to replenishing the roster.
They found plenty of help on the transfer portal, bringing in several players from major conference programs.
The portal is now key to any program finding success as players move around like free agency every offseason. Tulane landed what turned out to be several impact players who should have received some recognition from Jeff Borzello of ESPN in his recent transfer grades.
One of them, Rowan Brumbaugh, was a major addition as the team struggled last season without a true point guard to lead the team on the court. The former Georgetown Hoyas leader has stepped into that role and played incredibly well.
Amongst the most experienced players on the team despite being a true sophomore, he has taken his game to another level during American Athletic Conference play.
He is averaging 18.3 points on 45.1% from the field, 40.3% on 3-pointers and 84.5% from the free throw line. That efficiency, combined with his 4.4 assists per game, makes him one of the best offensive players in the conference.
Brumbaugh takes care of the ball, averaging only 2.2 turnovers per game despite playing 37 minutes and constantly being involved in the game plan. He has rounded his stat line out with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
On the season, he is now the leading scoring with 15.7 points per game.
That was a title Kaleb Banks, a transfer from the Indiana Hoosiers, held all year before a recent cold streak saw his offensive production plummet.
His season average has dropped to 15.3 points per game, as he is scoring only 13.2 per game in AAC play. A culprit for the drop is his 3-point shooting, which has plummeted to 26.5%.
But, he showed some signs of breaking out in the team’s last game, an 86-81 victory against the East Carolina Pirates when he poured in 25 points.
That snapped a streak of four consecutive games without reaching double figures, but even when his shot wasn’t falling, he was still making an impact on other areas as the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker.
On the season, Banks is pulling down 7.0 rebounds with 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 turnovers in 31 minutes.
He and Brumbaugh both deserve a lot of credit for helping turn things around for the Green Wave this year.
After finishing in a tie for last place in the 2023-24 campaign, Tulane is in a position to earn a top-four seed this year, which would earn them a double bye in the AAC tournament.