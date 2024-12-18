Tulane Green Wave Breakout Star Rayshawn Pleasant Named First Team All-American
It felt like the Tulane Green Wave had breakout stars in every phase this season, and one of those players just received one of the highest honors in the sport of college football.
Defensive back and special teams ace Rayshawn Pleasant was recently named a 2024 Sporting News First Team All-American as a kick returner.
Before bowl season began, Pleasant is the nation's leader with two kick return touchdowns this year. He is averaging 34.5 yards per return with 449 yards on 13 attempts. His season-long was 100.
Pleasant was a three-star prospect out of Louisiana in the 2022 recruiting class. He is one of the players who stuck around with the new coaching staff and found greater success in the new system.
He had originally committed to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs out of high school, but flipped to the Green Wave right before signing. His other offers were to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Memphis Tigers.
He's mostly a local hidden gem who has worked out better than planned.
Pleasant has had a rocky couple of weeks since the season ended, so maybe this will be a nice stamp on things to bring back the good vibes.
After the season, a false report from an alleged NIL agent said that the defensive back was going to enter the transfer portal.
Pleasant had to set the record straight himself on social media.
This was a great turn of events for fans that was quickly celebrated.
With a handful of defenders and other stars hitting the portal once the season ended, keeping a local fan favorite is a big deal.
The redshirt sophomore is set to have a bigger role on defense next year, along with continuing his excellence as a return man.
As a defensive back, he had 35 tackles with one going for a loss. He also had another touchdown on defense, bringing back his lone interception 100 yards for a score.
That return was essentially another kickoff drill given that it was a lob caught at the goal line.
Pleasant is simply a big play waiting to happen who has seemingly only scratched the surface of what he can accomplish with his talent.
With this First Team All-America nod under his belt, he can come back next season with added confidence.