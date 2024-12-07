Tulane Green Wave Can't Overcome Slow Start, Drop AAC Championship Against Army
The Tulane Green Wave got off to a nightmare start in the AAC Championship against the Army West Point Black Knights and were unable to come back as they fell 35-14.
After weeks of dominant football, the Green Wave fell apart down the stretch and will head into their bowl game with a 9-4 record.
It was by far the coldest game of the season for Tulane and colder than most players had ever played in before. That environment, mixed with a strong and relentless Black Knight team became too much to overcome.
The most obvious and regretful mistakes came from the Tulane special teams.
Their kicking operation had about as bad of a night as possible. The first field goal of the game was dead on arrival and wasn't even attempted. The second field goal got in the air, but missed.
Troubles continued into return team as the normally reliable Rayshawn Pleasant fumbled a kickoff.
By the time that the Green Wave put together a normal drive and put up points, they were already down 21-7. That isn't a death sentence against most teams with a half of football to go, but Army controlled the clock to a point that kept Tulane on the sidelines and ended the comeback attempt.
The Green Wave only had two possessions in the second half and the Black Knights kept on scoring.
Tulane's run defense was a big question mark heading into this one. They were able to handle the Navy Midshipmen run-first offense, but Army ran all over them.
Superstar Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily had 25 rushes for 126 yards and four touchdowns. He didn't break off many big plays, but just picked up consistent yardage.
Running back Kanye Udoh had 20 carries for 158 yards and a score as well.
Even when the Green Wave had the ball, their offense couldn't get much going.
The run game was uncharacteristically ineffective, similar to last week's loss to the Memphis Tigers.
Star running back Makhi Hughes had just 12 rushes for 53 yards. No one else had much effect either.
Freshman quarterback Darian Mensah was clearly effected by the cold weather early on, but actually settled in towards the second half. He finished 17-of-25 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Now, Tulane must face another offseason of questions with Jon Sumrall's name heating up in head coach conversations elsewhere and the transfer portal looming.
The end to the season in New Orleans could lead to some people looking for opportunities elsewhere.
If they are able to retain their staff and roster, though, this should still be looked at as a win of a season.