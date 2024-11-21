Tulane Green Wave Coach Credits Tested Veteran for Valuable Edge at Navy
The Tulane Green Wave have cultivated depth through their season, and the versatility and experience on the offensive line became crucial before taking the field against the Navy Midshipmen.
Due to an unexpected tweak that left a key player's status up in the air during pregame warmups, offensive lineman Caleb Thomas was an unsung hero for the Green Wave offense.
While Alex Bauman, the player in question, was able to take the field, Thomas stepped in to lighten the load.
Tulane scored out of halftime with 13 plays that went 65 yards. Darian Mensah ran in a fourth down conversion—Navy held Makhi Hughes to the turf and awarded the down themselves.
The team was in 12* personnel, denoting when an extra offensive lineman is on the field with one running back and two tight ends. Caleb Thomas lined up next to tackle Rashad Green, with Bauman and Anthony Miller to his right.
In a world where that should almost always signify a run play, Mensah, poised, rolled to his right off play action and sought out Hughes, who was lying under a Midshipmen player.
It was eye-catching enough to follow Thomas's usage from the sidelines.
As the Green Wave drove down the field, Thomas switched sides on nearly every play. He lined up at tight end, and Hughes ran an outside zone play to the hole Thomas helped open for one of his most significant gains of the day.
On Hughes’ rushing touchdown to end the series, Thomas and Bauman were playing off one another with Bauman in motion to end up in an offset I formation, with them both lining up on the left. Hughes went the opposite way.
On Tulane's subsequent drive, which only gained 15 yards and resulted in a punt, Thomas didn't see much action.
The next series featured more use of him, culminating in a touchdown pass to Bauman. As the team drove 79 yards downfield, largely on run gains with Thomas assisting, they lined up in a unique goal line formation that successfully baited the Midshipmen linebackers—leaving Bauman wide open in the end zone.
Mensah huddled with Bauman, Reggie Brown, Arnold Barnes, and Thomas. They went in motion into a Diamond formation with Thomas on the line. Bauman and Brown flanked Mensah as the fullbacks, with Barnes in the backfield.
At the snap, every Navy defender threw themselves into a presumed run block. Bauman and Brown initially sold blocks, then Bauman quietly broke free and suddenly had the ball in his hands for a touchdown.
Initially, the personnel in the game appeared to be nothing more than perhaps matchup-specific and some late season wrinkles.
Head coach Jon Sumrall gave a candid, illuminating answer that dispelled that notion when speaking with him Tuesday. Though Bauman played—and was targeted for a score—he had an unexpected tweak in warmups that made his status abruptly unclear.
Rather than wait to find out, Sumrall gathered in the coach's locker room with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, offensive line coaches Dan Roushar and Evan McKissack, and tight ends coach Tyler Spotts-Orgeron.
“If Bauman’s not available, and Reggie (Brown) is already on a pitch count, what can we do to manufacture tight end runs?” Sumrall detailed their conversation. “CT (Thomas) is a great jumbo option. It’s funny you bring him up. I told him today post practice, I’m glad you’re here; can we get you another year of eligibility? He's such a comfort for a coach because he can go play center, guard, and tight end if needed.”
Linemen with the necessary size to play on the line of scrimmage, as well as the athleticism and knowledge to play at tight end, are rare.
Thomas played the position in high school before an injury that precluded him from catching passes led him to the trenches.
“He's got a lot of versatility,” Sumrall continued. “He's a really smart kid. He is a very dependable guy. He's a great teammate. He's ready when his number's called. He's one of those unsung heroes of a team like this. Nobody's going to put his name on social media or Twitter or whatever because of his position by nature. But he brings a ton of value to our team, and we always have those jumbo runs available (because of him). We had to use them a little bit more probably than we expected going into the game.”
While Bauman was able to play in the end, Thomas made it possible for the Green Wave to adapt and stick to their winning game plan that put 35 points up on the Midshipmen.