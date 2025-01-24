Tulane Green Wave Coach Sees Parallels to NFL in Evolution of College Football
The Tulane Green Wave is among several college football programs in the country to assemble a staff prepared to handle roster management as the sport continues to transform.
Head coach Jon Sumrall now has a director of roster management on staff for the Tulane football team, Kelly Comarda, who was one of the co-founders of their NIL Collective, Fear the Wave.
College sports are finding it essential to have in-house NIL and roster management staff, and several roles have been created by programs to headline these efforts.
Between the transfer portal, NIL, and impending revenue-sharing, Sumrall shared that he sees the sport moving closer to emulating the NFL in a recent interview with Fox 8 Sports.
"I think our game is mimicking that game a lot more in regards to how the business side of football is run," Sumrall said. "We played Florida in the bowl game, and I talked to Billy Napier there. They have essentially a director of college scouting and a director of high school scouting. You're scouting other people's rosters; they're scouting ours. You have to know what the players who are out there that could be moving look like."
In order to handle all of that while trying to coach a championship football team, Sumrall needs Comarda on staff.
"Bringing Kelly [Comarda] back was a home run hire for us, for our athletic department, for our university, and selfishly, for me," Sumrall said. "Kelly was a key component in starting the collective, Fear the Wave. He's a former baseball player here, now a lawyer. He's very well educated and intelligent about this area of expertise."
Sumrall explained how Comarda oversees what the NIL pieces look like for the program and the future of revenue-sharing for the football team in particular.
"That allows me to worry about coaching the football team. He may run something by me on what's out there for a guy financially, but I'm not the one sitting there in the back crunching numbers, trying to figure out what we can pay him. I'm not the general manager. I get to be the head football coach. I could not be more thrilled to bring Kelly back home to New Orleans to be a part of the Green Wave football program."
Frankly, the position is a necessity in order to compete, whether at a Group of 5 or Power 4 school. But at the G5 level, programs like Tulane must adapt or risk painfully falling behind with no way to ever catch up.
By hiring a director of roster management, the Green Wave signified their readiness to compete for a championship.