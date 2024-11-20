Tulane Green Wave Defender With Unique Skill Set Invited to Reese’s Senior Bowl
The Tulane Green Wave received recognition for the talent on their roster at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl for the third consecutive season, highlighting the merit of unique traits that translate to the NFL.
Star defensive back Caleb Ransaw, a veteran who transferred from Troy to follow coach Jon Sumrall, received an invite for his production and value at the spear role.
Ransaw was one of six Green Wave players who made the Senior Bowl watch list back in August, which tied Texas State for a Group of 5 high.
"I think of my role like a slot corner, or even a hybrid type," Ransaw described the spear position to Tulane on SI. "I can cover, and I can be in a fit. I'm big enough, and my skill set is set for me to multitask and be versatile. I feel like it's a hybrid between a defensive back and a linebacker in that sense."
In 10 games, Ransaw has recorded 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups. Last weekend against Navy, he showed what he could do on the field with his first sack of the season and a fourth down pass breakup that displayed his timing, toughness, and ball skills.
Ransaw's fourth down stop was massive. After both Tulane and Navy punted twice, Darian Mensah ran in the first score of the day off the preceding turnover on downs. It occurred on the 12th play of the Midshipmen's longest drive of the day.
The pass was completed, straight into Brandon Chatman's hands. Ransaw kept playing through the tackle to punch the ball out and force a consecutive turnover, which the offense capitalized on.
Another critical pass he broke up happened on the goal line on third down against the North Texas Mean Green, a test of rare speed after he missed Tulane's previous game against the Rice Owls with a hamstring injury.
The slot cornerback role is one of the most challenging to scout NFL-caliber players at, requiring a unique skill set that not all defensive backs develop or have any experience in. Most teams employ five defensive backs regularly to combat the emphasis of the passing game.
The position values short-area quickness and twitch over long speed, as the slot, or spear, lines up closer to the formation and has to make plays in traffic. Slot receivers often have a two-way-go and the defensive back must look for the tendencies that tip off an inside or outside release.
Ransaw lines up on the line of scrimmage to blitz, has regular run-stopping responsibilities, and has good size and wingspan. Importantly, he has experience and traits that can translate to the NFL with his hybrid nature and versatility.