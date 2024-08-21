Tulane Leads the G5 in Star Power on the Senior Bowl Watch List
The Tulane Green Wave may have fallen in preseason rankings due to the unknown, but the talent on their roster was recognized in spades with six selections to the 2025 Senior Bowl Watch List.
On defense, defensive end Adin Huntington, defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins, cornerback Johnathan Edwards, and Caleb Ransaw at nickel/spear earned recognition. The two players on offense who made the list are receivers Dontae Fleming and Mario Williams.
Fleming is in his second season at Tulane and has made a statement all of training camp as one of the top targets for all three quarterbacks in the competition. Williams transferred from USC this offseason and has both short area quickness and impressive long speed.
Tulane has less question marks on defense with some key returning players and an impressive haul in the transfer portal. Patrick Jenkins is an anchor for the defense and the team as a leader; he's uniquely disruptive for an interior pass rusher. Adin Huntington has one of the most impressive upfield bursts I've seen up close, with hands nothing short of ferocious and violent.
Coach Jon Sumrall's ability to look deep in the portal is highlighted in Johnathan Edwards, an FCS grad transfer who brings size and immense experience to the secondary. Caleb Ransaw followed Sumrall's staff over from Troy and immediately slotted in as a playmaker at the spear role with good ball skills and fundamentals in his tackling.
With one more selection than the five players on last year's watch list, Tulane makes a statement with six this year. They are tied with Texas State as the most selections from Group of 5 programs.
Without a named starting quarterback and massive turnover on the roster, pollsters aren't sure how to assess the Green Wave prior to game action. They've fallen in preseason rankings accordingly.
The Senior Bowl, however, sees star power on both sides of the ball. Executive Director Jim Nagy and his scouts are top evaluators of talent that translates to the NFL level.
Importantly, those players who weren't selected are not remotely counted out. Jha'Quan Jackson wasn't invited until the end of the season, and wasn't on the watch list. He was selected in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans and is making a strong case for the 53-man roster.
The other Tulane player there last season was Michael Pratt, who is finding a home in Green Bay after being selected in the seventh round. That time on the practice field and in meeting rooms with teams is crucial, especially for players from Group of 5 programs who may not have the same buzz heading into the week in Mobile.
If I've learned anything in covering the Senior Bowl for three seasons, all you need is the invite. Every Tulane player has made the most of it.
Tyjae Spears took over the 2023 Senior Bowl in a way that was unprecedented. Dorian Williams was worked in coverage and both of them made history in the third round of the NFL draft as the highest Tulane players selected since Matt Forte.
The Green Wave have conference championship goals to chase before postseason accolades, but their talent made a statement on Wednesday's watch list.