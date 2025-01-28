Tulane Green Wave Defender’s Strong Measurements Show Value of Senior Bowl Invite
The late addition of Tulane Green Wave cornerback Johnathan Edwards to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl marks the third consecutive year the football team has two players at the showcase.
Edwards joined teammate Caleb Ransaw in Mobile, Al., after competing earlier this offseason in the Hula Bowl, looking towards the NFL draft.
The grad transfer from FCS program Indiana State showed why he holds NFL value as a prospect through his strong measurements posted by the Senior Bowl official account on X.
NFL scouting uses a four-digit system to record height and other traits, which can be confusing. Edwards' height was listed as 6005; the first digit is feet, the next two are inches, and the last digit is an eighth of an inch, making him 6 feet and 5/8 inches tall.
At 203 pounds, his height and weight alone position him as a strong NFL prospect in terms of size. The popular RAS calculator, developed by Kent Platte, weighs Combine measurements against other prospects at the position and gives a composite grade that correlates to athletic ability and succeeding or failing at the NFL level.
Another scale of measurable baselines is provided by the Scouting Academy, a course that teaches people to scout at the NFL level and go on to work in the league. Edwards' height is three-eighths of an inch short of the 75th percentile. His weight falls in that percentile among defensive backs.
His hand size is nine inches, his arms are 32.25 inches, and his wingspan is 77.125 inches. While his hands are on the smaller size, within the 25th percentile, his arms are also within the 75th percentile of prospects at the position.
Edwards, reaching the 75th percentile of size for weight, arms, and nearly his height, has an impressive stature that projects well to the NFL level.
It highlights how valuable of an add he was in the transfer portal for the Green Wave from a lower-level FCS program, as well as the opportunity Tulane football awards for true growth and development on an NFL trajectory.
Athletes can be the quickest and smartest at their position. If they're three inches below the requisite height, they're simply not going to make it in the league outside of those truly exceptional.
Edwards has not done any combine drills yet or anything assessing speed or strength. Head coach Jon Sumrall reported that Edwards is one of the fastest players on the team, if not the fastest. Edwards had several standout moments chasing down explosive plays to save touchdowns last season.
He now has an invaluable week in Mobile to show his skill set off and make impressions on several NFL scouts and front offices.