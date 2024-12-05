Tulane Green Wave Defense Must Step Up Against Powerful Army Run Game
The Tulane Green Wave are preparing for the AAC Championship Game against the Army West Point Black Knights, whose strength just happens to be their weakness.
In previewing the anticipated matchup, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman highlighted the fact that the Green Wave struggle when their run defense plays poorly. That is going to be put to the test more than ever against the Black Knights.
All three of Tulane's losses this year share a distinct similarity: their opponents ran for over 200 yards. That was also the case during their one-score win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns earlier in the season.
Overall, the Green Wave run defense has been at least ok. They currently rank No. 34 nationally and allow just 123.5 yards per game. Their standing is more average when looking at the fact that they allow 4.17 yards a carry.
Their high standing has a little bit to do with volume. Of the teams in the top 50 nationally for run defense, they have the sixth-fewest carries against them.
The good news is that they have already faced a service academy offense and did very well against them.
In their shutout win over the Navy Midshipmen, they allowed just 100 yards on the ground on 35 carries. When they know the run is coming, they might be more apt at stopping it.
Both the Army and the Midshipmen offenses average over 5.3 yards per carry, but the Black Knights have run more plays so their overall numbers are a bit more absurd.
Army leads the nation in averaging 312.5 yards per game on an impressive 5.69 yards a pop.
On a per game basis, the Tulane defense will be the best that they have faced so far this season. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense isn't far behind and is actually a bit better when looking at per carries.
The Black Knights were able to get over 200 yards on the ground but it came off of 58 carries and only produced two touchdowns.
Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave defense would likely be ok with holding them to 3.57 yards per rush.
Stopping Army's prolific quarterback Bryson Daily will be the biggest task. He is within the top 10 of the country with 1,354 yards this season and 25 touchdowns in just 10 games played.
Undoubtedly, the run game will be the biggest focus of the Tulane defense heading into game day.