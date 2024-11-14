Tulane Green Wave Defensive Stars to Watch Against Navy Midshipmen
Tulane takes one of the best defenses in the country right now going into its game with Navy on Saturday.
The game is set for 11 a.m. central on ESPN2 at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Tulane (8-2, 6-0 in American) has won seven straight games and the defense has been a huge part of the equation. During the streak, the Green Wave has allowed 17 points per game. Throw out the 37 points allowed to North Texas and the 33 allowed to Louisiana, and that average drops to 9.8.
In other words, Tulane knows how to get it done on defense.
Navy (7-2, 5-1) has a quality defense, too. The Midshipmen have given up more than 40 points per game twice this season. Throw those games out and Navy has allowed 15 points per game in the other seven contests.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Saturday’s game.
Tulane
LB Tyler Grubbs
Grubbs remains Tulane’s top tackler entering the final two games of the season. He has 40 total stops, along with three sacks and two interceptions. That includes his interception for a touchdown against Oklahoma. He's also forced a fumble and defended a pass. The consistency with which h has played this season is a huge reason why the Green Wave's defense is one of the best in the conference.
DB Rayshawn Pleasant
Pleasant is one of the few players in the country that has returned an interception and a kickoff for a touchdown. But he's also been a constant contributor on defense with 28 tackles and three passes defended. He's also recovered a fumble. The Green Wave defense has relied on big plays all season and Pleasant has contributed in a huge way.
DB Micah Robinson
Robinson has been one of Tulane’s most important players when defending the pass. He has six passes defended and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown. He's also forced a fumble. He only had 20 total tackles, but 15 are solo, so once he has hold of a player he’s not letting go.
Navy
LB Colin Ramos
Navy always seems to have one defender that shines above everyone else, and this year it's Ramos. The linebacker has an incredible 95 tackles, with 40 of them on his own. He's also sacked the quarterback twice, defended two passes and forced a fumble. Ramos is going to be everywhere on Saturday. There will be times the Green Wave will swear there are two of them.
S Kayaun Lane III
Tulane’s defense has built a reputation for creating big plays, and when it comes to big plays Lane is Navy's best shot. The safety has three passes defended and has picked off two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown. Notably for Tulane, he’s forced three fumbles, so protecting the football when he’s nearby will be critical on Saturday.
DE Justin Reed
Navy has several players capable of getting to the quarterback, but Reed is the most prolific. He enters the contest with 4.5 sacks, along with 31 tackles. He's also forced two fumbles. With Navy desperate to keep its hopes alive of reaching the conference title game, Reed is a player capable of making a game-changing play.