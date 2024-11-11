Tulane Green Wave Faces Critical Conference Showdown With Navy Midshipmen
The Tulane Green Wave finally got some recognition on Sunday — now they have to work to keep it.
The Green Wave, now ranked No. 25 in the country by the AP Poll, is preparing for an 11 a.m. central showdown with Navy on Saturday in Annapolis.
Tulane (8-2, 6-0 in American) moved into the poll for the first time this season on Sunday. On Tuesday night, the Green Wave will find out if the College Football Playoff selectors want them in their Top 25 or not.
The CFP ranking is more critical when it comes to getting into the 12-team playoff. The bracket will take the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion. Right now, Tulane is competing with fellow American undefeated Army West Point and Mountain West leader Boise State for that spot.
In that respect, a loss is unacceptable. In another respect, a loss on Saturday might doom the Green Wave in reaching the AAC title game. Navy (7-2, 5-1) is the only team in the league besides Tulane and Army with one loss or fewer.
If Navy wins, the Midshipmen get the tiebreaker in the title game over Tulane.
So there’s plenty on the line on Saturday.
Here is a preview of the Green Wave and the Midshipmen.
Tulane at Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.
Time: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Radio: The Ticket 106.1 FM (flagship) and Heaven 106.7 (simulcast).
Coaches: Tulane — Jon Sumrall (8-2 at Tulane, 31-6 career as head coach); Navy — Brian Newberry (12-9 at Navy, career).
Fun fact: Newberry played his college football at Baylor in the 1990s and worked his way through the ranks as a coach at places like Sewanee, also known as the University of the South. Sewanee and Tulane were both charter members of the SEC.
All-Times Series: Series tied, 12-12-1.
Last meeting: Navy def. Tulane, 27-20 (2020)
Series notes: The first meeting in the series was in 1949 in New Orleans and it resulted in a 21-21 tie. Tulane has lost six of the last seven meetings and hasn’t won in Annapolis since 2001.
Last Week: Tulane def. Temple, 52-6. Navy def. USF, 28-7.
Records: Tulane: 8-2 (6-0 in American); Navy: 7-2 (5-1).
About Tulane: The streak continued on Saturday against Temple as coach Jon Sumrall still hasn’t lost a game in October, November and December in his head-coaching career, dating back to his start at Troy in 2022.
The Green Wave were dominant against the Owls and, aside from the shootout with North Texas, they’ve been in control of their destiny in the conference race from the start. All a program wants is control of its fate at this time of year and Tulane has it.
If Tulane wins its final two games then it will reach the AAC title game for the third straight year. But an argument could be made that this game is more important. As Navy is the only remaining one-loss team, a win would give the Green Wave a two-game cushion going into their final game.
So, technically, the Green Wave can clinch a spot in the AAC title game with a win on Saturday. Control is a good thing.
About Navy: This is a do-or-die game for Navy when it comes to the AAC title game race. Win and the Midshipmen have a path to potential back-to-back meetings with Army, first in the AAC title game and then in their traditional neutral site showdown. Lose and, well, that dream is basically dead.
Navy climbed back into the national rankings after a 6-0 start but then lost back-to-back games. Falling to Notre Dame was understandable. Falling to Rice put the Middies in desperation mode.
Newberry has restored the quality of the program that had fallen off a bit under Ken Niumatalolo, who is now leading San Jose State. Navy has already won more games than a season ago.
Next Up: Tulane hosts Memphis on Thanksgiving day. Navy travels to East Carolina on Nov. 29.