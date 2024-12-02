Tulane Green Wave Face Army Seeking Second Conference Title in Three Years
For the past two years the Tulane Green Wave have hosted the American Athletic Conference championship game, winning the title in 2022.
Now, the Green Wave must hit the road to win their second title in three years, and it isn’t just going anywhere. Tulane is headed to West Point to face the Army West Point Black Knights in the AAC title game on Friday.
The contest starts at 7 p.m. central at Michie Stadium with the game to be broadcast on ABC.
Tulane (9-3, 7-1) had its chance to host the game again, but its Thanksgiving night loss to Memphis, combined with Army’s win over UTSA, ended that hope. But, first-year coach Jon Sumrall and his Green Wave will get a bit more rest, thanks to that Thursday game.
The Black Knights (10-1, 8-0 in American) had such a horrible time in their only conference experience 25 years ago that it’s incredible to see them reach the league title game and host it in their first season in the league.
As for the homefield advantage? Friday’s high is expected to be 30 degrees in West Point.
Here is a preview of the game.
Tulane at Army West Point
Michie Stadium, West Point, N.Y.
Time: 7 p.m., CT, Friday
TV: ABC
Radio: The Ticket 106.1 FM (flagship) and Heaven 106.7 (simulcast).
Coaches: Tulane — Jon Sumrall (9-3 at Tulane, 32-7 overall); Army — Jeff Monken (80-56 at Army, 118-72 overall).
Fun fact: Sumrall and Monken have each won two conference titles as a head coach, but not at their current schools. Sumrall won two at Troy in the Sun Belt Conference, while Monken won a pair at Georgia Southern in the Southern Conference.
All-Times Series: Tulane leads series, 13-9-1.
Last meeting: Tulane 38, Army 12 (2020).
Series notes: Army has lost the last four meetings, split evenly between West Point and New Orleans.
Last Week: Tulane lost to Memphis, 34-24; Army def. UTSA, 29-24.
About Army: There is a manifest destiny to this season for the Black Knights. They joined the American as an affiliate member and in their first season they go undefeated in league action and host the title game. Add to that the fact that Army has been ranked for eight straight weeks, which is the first time that’s happened since 1958, and you have a recipe for a historic season on the Hudson River.
Army’s last foray in a conference, with Conference USA for seven seasons, was disastrous, as the Black Knights never won more than two league games. This didn’t seem in the cards to many, as Army went on a downturn last season with a change in offensive scheme and returned to the option attack this season.
Army has already won 10 games and that’s only the fourth time that has happened in program history. The Black Knights have never won 13 games in a season. But if the Black Knights win this game, their annual showdown with Navy and its bowl game, they’ll do something no Army team has ever done before.
Army’s only loss was to Notre Dame two weeks ago. Tulane may the second-best team the Black Knights will face this season.
About Tulane: With success comes chatter. If there are any distraction this week it will be around Sumrall, whose success this season has not gone unnoticed nationally. He’s already being connected to most of the power conference openings.
The Green Wave also has to put Memphis behind it. Yes, this could have been a home game for the third straight year. But Tulane lost to Memphis and that’s that. Now, the Green Wave will have to overcome Army and the biting cold to win another league crown.
Playing Army won’t be jarring for Tulane, not after beating Navy, 35-0, a few weeks ago. He revealed before that game that his defense worked against a triple-option attack every Monday leading up to the Midshipmen. Now, Sumrall and his defense can work exclusively against it this week in preparation for the Black Knights.
In many ways, Tulane wants to do the same thing that Army wants to — run the ball. Army does with multiple backs. The Green Wave does it with Makhi Hughes.
Next Up: Army faces Navy on Dec. 14 in Maryland; Tulane will play in a bowl game to be announced on Dec. 8.