Tulane Green Wave Football Coach Helps Honor Saints Star at Super Bowl Event
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall has had a busy week in the college football offseason as the city is overflowing with Super Bowl LIX events.
Tulane football has been the host for the Kansas City Chiefs as they practiced all week, and Sumrall has been all over New Orleans as a de facto ambassador for the city and the football team.
After attending Terry Bradshaw’s 50th anniversary celebration of his Super Bowl win at Tulane Stadium and participating in the Gleason Celebrity Golf Classic, Sumrall headed to the Super Bowl Breakfast where New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan received the 2025 Bart Starr Award.
The Bart Starr Award is presented by Athletes in Action to honor an NFL player who demonstrates "outstanding character, integrity, and leadership in his home, on the field, and in the community," as the event website writes.
It was named after former Green Bay Packers player Bart Starr, who matched his on-field accomplishments with the incredible person he was off the field.
It was special for Jordan to receive the event in the city he plays. Sumrall, as one of the speakers on Saturday, played an important role in the honors and the critical connection between the Green Wave football team and the city of New Orleans.
The week of events has been free publicity for the university, as it has been a key participant in the efforts of the host city for Sunday's game.
It's led to a lot of traffic delays and headaches for locals, but the coverage for the program has been invaluable as a critical part of the scene uptown and through public appearances by the football team and head coach across the city.
Sumrall's inclusion as a speaker at such an important event shows the inroads the second-year head coach has made with New Orleans. The goal is for Tulane to be synonymous with the city as the local football team.
That requires a strong product on the field, something Sumrall excelled at in his first season. It equally requires efforts to market the team and connect with locals for fan support and attendance. Sumrall is proactively ensuring the association of the program with the biggest event in town.
His football players have participated in incredible local events, including an inclusive one at John Curtis High School for people of all abilities simultaneous to the Super Bowl breakfast their head coach spoke at.
Once the week of celebrations ends, the team will move on to Mardi Gras celebrations as Sumrall and the players continue to endear themselves to the people of the community.