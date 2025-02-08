Tulane Green Wave Helps Honor Local Football Legend Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
The Tulane Green Wave have been at the center of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La., with the university taking part in honoring a local football legend.
The New Orleans City Council honored Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw for the 50th anniversary of his first Super Bowl win at Tulane Stadium with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 5.
Bradshaw is a Louisiana native, hailing from Shreveport, and quarterbacked the Steelers to four Super Bowl victories, the first being Super Bowl IX against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 12, 1975.
It was the first for both Bradshaw and the Steelers in a 16-6 win at the former stadium on Tulane's campus.
The matchup featured two of the NFL's best defenses and two quarterbacks who would land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Bradshaw ultimately bested Fran Tarkenton and the Purple People Eaters defense that day.
Tulane Stadium was built in 1926 and hosted three Super Bowls in 1970, 1972, and 1975 before it was torn down in 1980.
It was considered instrumental in the city landing an NFL team in 1967, the New Orleans Saints, as reported by Fox 8 Sports.
They hosted the Sugar Bowl at Tulane Stadium through December of 1974.
Per chairman of the Sugar Bowl Committee, Walter Becker, the expansions they paid for were cited as pivotal.
Tulane football head coach Jon Sumrall attended the event on campus, posting a photo on X with Bradshaw at the celebration.
It has been a frenetic week of Super Bowl events in New Orleans, and Tulane has been a focal point in hosting Sunday's game.
The Kansas City Chiefs, looking to three-peat with a victory, have spent the week practicing on campus at Yulman Stadium. On the Philadelphia Eagles side, local native and former Tulane football star Parry Nickerson is on the roster for the team chasing its second ring.
While the team has had a busy offseason, it's nice to see the football head coach partaking in the event honoring Bradshaw.
Sumrall has been all over the city this week, and it's been stellar promotion for the Green Wave.
Their proximity to the Superdome makes it a prime location for these honors and as a practice site for the Chiefs.
Tulane has taken advantage of the opportunity and coverage throughout the week, hoping to strengthen the connection between the city of New Orleans and their local college football team.