Tulane Green Wave Football Stars Land Unique NIL Deals Ahead of Season
The Tulane Green Wave is entering the 2024 season with a lot of positive momentum. The team has won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, which is leading to opportunities for players off the field in the NIL space.
The more productive they are on the field, the more Tulane will get noticed. Increased eyes and viewership will mean more money to be earned for everyone in the program.
Thanks to NIL, Green Wave fans are going to be able to represent their favorite players in the stands with unique jerseys courtesy of Campus Connection. The two most recent athletes to ink deals with the off-campus merchandiser are quarterback Darian Mensah and star defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins.
Both players are now part of the CampConn NIL family, as announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. No. 10 jerseys with Mensah’s name are now being sold online at Campus Connection’s website.
It is quite a rise for Mensah, who was not heavily recruited out of high school. Tulane was his only FBS offer and he looked to be No. 3 on the quarterback depth chart in the race to replace Michael Pratt.
Former five-star recruit Ty Thompson and Kai Horton were thought to be ahead of him, but it was Mensah who was the first quarterback on the field during the Green Wave’s scrimmage last week. But, it is Pratt’s former understudy who is making the most of the opportunity.
While Mensah is looking to make a name for himself, Jenkins already has. He is part of a Tulane defense that is returning a lot of key contributors from last season and is garnering a lot of positive preseason attention.
Jenkins was selected to multiple preseason award watchlists and was named the top returning player to the program in 2024. After recording 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss last season, a spotlight will be on the star defensive lineman as one of the best in the country in the trenches.