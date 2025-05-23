Tulane Green Wave Football Transfer Finds New Home With Arkansas State
The Tulane Green Wave football team has paid a lot of attention to the trenches in the college football transfer portal on both the offensive and defensive lines.
However, the offensive line that protects the future Green Wave quarterback is paramount.
Head coach Jon Sumrall is bringing in new players to fill positions ranging from center to right guard and right tackle, and those who failed to secure a spot in the starting lineup have chosen to seek new opportunities through the transfer portal.
Former Tulane Football OL Commits to Arkansas State
Tulane will be without offensive lineman Gabe Fortson on the depth chart heading into fall camp, as he recently committed to the Arkansas State Red Wolves with three years of eligibility remaining.
Fortson began his career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and he played in one game in 2023 prior to transferring to the Green Wave.
Ultimately, Fortson didn't play in the 2024 season and wasn't exactly fighting for a starting spot through spring camp.
The three-star prospect was once ranked the No. 7 center on Rivals in the 2023 recruiting class.
He was expected to compete for the hole left by former center Sincere Haynesworth with that experience, but the team ultimately brought in transfer Vincent Murphy.
Murphy started all games in the 2024 season and is now an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chicago Bears.
Tulane is still searching for a center, but it won't be Fortson.
Recently, the team has added offensive tackle Ananian Harris and offensive guard Mitch Hodnett from the transfer portal, and they will look to compete for the slots at right guard and right tackle.
Many players who left the Green Wave through the transfer portal were searching for a starting spot or playing time, and Forston likely falls into that category.