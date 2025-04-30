Tulane Green Wave Star Offensive Lineman Gets Camp Deal with Chicago Bears
Another former Tulane Green Wave football player has claimed a deal that will allow him to complete for an NFL job.
Per the Green Wave, center Vincent Murphy will join the Chicago Bears on a camp invite.
While the Bears didn’t make a formal announcement on their web site, a camp invite to an undrafted rookie typically means an invitation to the Bears’ rookie minicamp, which is usually in May.
Murphy joined the Green Wave for the 2024 season as a transfer from Western Kentucky. With the Hilltoppers he started in 14 games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023.
He played in all 14 games for the Green Wave last season.
He’s just the latest Tulane football player to get either a camp invite or sign as an undrafted free agent, the latter of which usually means the player has a shot to get to training camp this summer.
Edge rusher Adin Huntington signed with Cleveland. In one season with Tulane, he had 30 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks with one pass defended and two forced fumbles.
Wide receiver Mario Williams signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He transferred to the Green Wave from USC and led the American Athletic Conference with 1,031 yards. He caught 60 passes, including six touchdowns, and averaged 17.2 yards per catch.
Another wide receiver, Dontae Fleming, signed with Minnesota. He played two seasons for Tulane. Last season he caught 31 passes for 598 yards and a touchdown.
The Green Wave had two players that were selected in the seven-round draft.
Safety Caleb Ransaw was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round at No. 88 overall. Cornerback Micah Robinson was selected in the seventh round, No. 237 overall, by the Green Bay Packers.
Ransaw played just one season with the Green Wave after he transferred to the program from Troy, following Jon Sumrall, who led the Trojans before he took over the Green Wave. In his one season he finished with 33 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss and three passes defended, which led to All-American Athletic Conference third-team selection.
Robinson made the most of his one season with the team after moving from the FCS to the FBS level of college football.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.