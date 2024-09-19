Tulane Green Wave Gains Edge on Defense With Pass Rush Breakthrough
While Tulane football never took the lead against the Oklahoma Sooners, a staunch defensive stand ensured they were never out of the game. With a gritty defensive front, the Green Wave finally made their opponent's quarterback feel the heat.
Despite having 11 hurries on Avery Johnson against Kansas State, they weren’t able to execute meaningful stops on those plays. In contrast, the pass rush made Jackson Arnold feel the pressure last Saturday.
In the first quarter, Adin Huntington had the first of seven team hurries on third down, forcing an incomplete. Down 21-6 to start the third quarter, Patrick Jenkins recorded his first sack of the year on third down.
The offense scored on the following possession, and on the next third down for Oklahoma, Tyler Grubbs sacked Arnold. Tulane matched with a punt. On the next pass rush opportunity, Shi'Keem Laister rushed straight at Arnold, who promptly threw a pick six to Grubbs.
The Green Wave held them right to another three-and-out. They had their third sack and another hurry by Laister on two plays. The offense just couldn't get it done, stifling a few opportunities with penalties that killed drives.
For necessary context, Oklahoma was missing half the starters on their offensive line due to numerous injuries. The backups at an SEC level are still a much higher level of competition than Tulane will face the majority of the season, and the size differential wasn’t apparent with second and third-team guys. But importantly, the pass rushers were winning their one-on-one matchups at a considerably higher level than they’d shown this year.
Notably, transfer Javon Carter from Grambling State took snaps at Bandit for the first time this season and immediately stood out. His 6-foot-4, 258-pound stature mirrors Devean Deal's body type—and critically, his length. Until last Saturday, there were few answers to this position. He moved surprisingly fluidly for a player who was injured in training camp but had yet to take the field. What was apparent was how his burst and athleticism forced Oklahoma to draw attention away from the side where Adin Huntington lines up.
Even if the Bandit is unable to get to the quarterback, it's equally meaningful to open up pass rush lanes for players like Huntington and Jenkins. In two contests, Tulane learned how important the play on the line of scrimmage is versus Power 4 opponents. If the pass rush can continue to generate meaningful pressure and become a unit of strength on defense, the Green Wave will contend in conference play.