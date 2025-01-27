Former Tulane Green Wave Football Star Heading Home to Super Bowl
Former Tulane Green Wave football star Parry Nickerson is coming home as his Philadelphia Eagles clinched a berth in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday by winning the NFC Championship game over the Washington Commanders.
The game is set for Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles await the winner of the Buffalo-Kansas City game.
Nickerson is part of the Eagles’ practice squad and was not active for Sunday’s game. But, as part of the overall roster, he’ll head to the Super Bowl with the team and be on stand-by in case he’s needed.
The cornerback joined the Eagles earlier this season as a practice squad signing in October. Philadelphia signed him as a free agent in June and he was cut during the preseason.
The Eagles will make their second Super Bowl appearance in three years and will be looking for their second win in franchise history.
Nickerson was a sixth-round pick in 2018 by the New York Jets and he made the team coming out of training camp. He played in all 16 games that season, starting two games. He finished the season with 21 combined tackles, 18 of which were solo, along with a tackle for loss.
Since that season with the Jets, he’s played in regular-season games with four other NFL teams. He’s played in 30 career games with 33 total tackles (28 solo) with one pass defended.
Nickerson overcame a career-threatening knee injury in his freshman year at Tulane to become a mainstay of the Green Wave defense. After coming back from the injury, he started 46 of his next 48 games, during which he intercepted 16 passes and deflected 31 more passes.
In his senior season in 2017, he was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist who finished the season with 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and eight pass deflections as he earned all-Conference honors.
During the 2018 NFL scouting combine, he made waves by running a 4.32 40-yard dash, tied for the fastest among cornerbacks in that combine.
New Orleans is one of the most popular sites of the Super Bowl, as the city has hosted the game 11 times. Tulane Stadium, which no longer exists, hosted the first three Super Bowls in the Big Easy — Super Bowl IV, Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl IX.
The rest of the games have been hosted in the Superdome, but the game has not been in New Orleans for more than a decade. The last Super Bowl in New Orleans was Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.