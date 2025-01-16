Tulane Green Wave Holds Hidden Value in Recruit Class Amid Transfer Portal Haul
Despite receiving due attention for their efforts in the transfer portal, the Tulane Green Wave recruiting class has perhaps been overlooked as a crucial foundation for development.
As it stands in college football, the portal is a necessity to compete with veteran players ready to slot in.
Under head coach Jon Sumrall, the Tulane football team set a precedent by cultivating and playing young talent. That was with a recruiting class that wasn't quite coach Sumrall's.
On Dec. 11, 2023, the Green Wave announced him as their new head coach. National signing day was nine days later.
While Sumrall had relationships with—and previously tried to bring to the Troy Trojans—several of the commits in the 2024 class, they ultimately were recruited by former head coach Willie Fritz.
However, their decision to stay was due to the recruiting and culture laid out by Sumrall when he came in.
Those who remained saw the benefit of playing for a head coach that values developing his players roster-wide. Multiple true freshmen played critical roles on the team.
One freshman came from Troy, Jack Tchienchou, and his 439 snaps on Pro Football Focus were the ninth highest on the defense. Kicker Patrick Durkin took over the starting spot once he returned from injury. Jayden Lewis was behind another freshman, Javion White, who backed up Caleb Ransaw at Spear.
Ransaw missed the game against the Rice Owls, where White started in his place. He forced the fumble that linebacker Sam Howard returned for a touchdown to effectively end the contest.
Wide receiver Shaun Nicholas lost his redshirt due to his value and subsequent playing time on special teams. He broke into the offensive lineup a few times in games, as did receiver Zycarl Lewis.
Running back Jamari McClure showed immense potential in limited action and looks to take a large role this year with the departures in the room, including Makhi Hughes.
This year, they moved national signing day up to Dec. 4, just days before the portal opened. That led to a lot of exciting potential lost in the shuffle of notable departures and chaos.
Tulane announced 15 commits, and 247 lists long snapper Jason Arredondo as a hard commit. Eight are on offense, six on defense, and Joshua Brantley from Ruston, La., is designated as an athlete for his position.
247 Sports ranks six incoming commits among Tulane's top 30 all-time football recruits.
Edge Joshua Lewis from Geismar, La., is No. 5, followed by No. 6 cornerback Michael Igbinoghene from Trussville, Ala. Offensive tackle Juelz Baptiste from New Orleans, La., and wide receiver Antwaun Parham from Pompano Beach are within the top 20. Defensive lineman Nikolas Alston from Birmingham, Ala., and running back Javin Gordon from Toccoa, Ga., round out those ranked recruits.
Defensively, the team adds Lewis, Igbinoghene, Alston, Bandit Warren Roberts Jr. from New Orleans, La.; cornerback Landon Hammond from Opelousas, La.; and defensive lineman Palanding Drammeh from Hoover, Ala.
The offensive signings, in addition to Baptiste, Parham, and Gordon, are quarterback Jay Beamon from Cleveland, Miss.; tight ends Cameron Roberts from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Gabe Lovorn from Medina, Tenn.; and wide receiver Oliver Mitchell Jr. from New Orleans, La.
The fifteen freshmen, in addition to the 26 transfer portal signings, amass to 41 new faces for the Green Wave. The physical and fundamental benefits of the January offseason workout period are clear.
Arguably, the quality time is most critical to forming bonds and relationships with old and new faces that will win football games for Tulane in the 2025 season.