Tulane Green Wave Urgency and Focus in Bowl Prep Shows Value of Jon Sumrall
As the Tulane Green Wave conducted their second practice Thursday in preparation to face the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl, it was difficult not to think back to the state of the team this time last year.
A year ago yesterday, Jon Sumrall gave his introductory press conference as the new head coach of Tulane football.
Only six days passed between Willie Fritz's departure for the Houston Cougars and the announcement of Sumrall's hire. Weeks seemed to elapse in this age of college football, and the situation remained somewhat unstable.
The bowl game took place a week after this year's contest in Florida on Dec. 20, so there was no practice.
Several key leaders, led by Tyler Grubbs, committed to playing in the Military Bowl and the following season with no coach named. Several others, understandably, entered the portal, some of whom Sumrall coaxed back.
The transition was messy, and Sumrall had to navigate through the challenges while simultaneously concluding his tenure at Troy.
He attended the following week's bowl practices led by interim coach Slade Nagle as a silent observer. His presence made a difference on the D.C. trip, but he was still an essential stranger to the players.
The emotions that were palpable on the sidelines in the 2023 championship game loss to the SMU Mustangs were still in the air as the team tried to move on with multiple opt-outs and a fresh start that wouldn't take place until the conclusion of the bowl game.
Most notably, they were without Michael Pratt on the field as he prepared for the NFL draft, though he assisted in the coaches press box during the contest.
Kai Horton started in his place and later came back from the transfer portal. He re-entered this week and will not be with the team in Florida.
Darian Mensah, who sat third on the depth chart against Virginia Tech last season, is now a Duke Blue Devil.
Ty Thompson, who plans to enter the portal after his first career start for the Green Wave, will lead them against the Gators. He'll be backed up by freshman Kellen Tasby.
For the first time since Mensah became the starter in August, the future at quarterback is uncertain—just as it was a year prior.
That's the only comparable factor that's present in the team's preparation for the Gasparilla Bowl under Sumrall.
All starters who did not enter the portal appear to be ready to play against Florida if they are healthy. Quite frankly, it was easy to forget that this team just lost a conference championship.
The offense will have to take on a new identity with a new leader under center. Thompson will have a full deck of talented Green Wave receivers and Makhi Hughes at his side. The defense has been rotational all season and can handle the loss of personnel to the portal.
They've had a response to adversity all season under Sumrall: good. Perhaps it's not enough in games, in real time, to get everything right. It seems the long-term effects are obvious and present.
Two days of bowl practice have made it clear that the paramount value of the right head coach isn't up for debate. Tulane is poised to stay tough and focused heading into their matchup with a perfect fit in Jon Sumrall.