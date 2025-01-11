Tulane Green Wave Lands Texas Tech Edge Rusher in Strong Transfer Portal Haul
The Tulane Green Wave landed another addition from the transfer portal in a 26-player haul thus far this offseason.
Texas Tech Red Raiders edge rusher Harvey Dyson is transferring to the Tulane football team, offering several years of eligibility left.
The Green Wave were able to fend off Power 4 offers from the Purdue Boilermakers and Kansas Jayhawks in their pursuit of the 6-foot-3, 250-pound redshirt sophomore.
It marks the second consecutive day the team acquired an important player at a position of need, edge rusher.
Dyson is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and recruit by On 3 Sports. He has 17 career tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Most of those came in the eight games Dyson played in last season. He had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and recovery, and two pass deflections. Dyson played 367 total snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Focus, and recorded 12 pressures through 174 pressure snaps.
That upward trajectory in Dyson's production since his redshirt freshman season in 2023 shows his development and potential for the Green Wave coaching staff.
It also signals chemistry with a now-current teammate who recently transferred over from the Red Raiders, defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine. The ability to bring in two players on the defensive line who have spent time on a previous team and played together is an underrated benefit for Tulane in signing Dyson.
The team finds itself in a similar situation to this time last year, seeking edge rushers in the transfer portal. Their haul last season brought in Adin Huntington and Javon Carter at Bandit, Terrell Allen, who moved to the interior, and defensive end Deshaun Batiste, who followed head coach Jon Sumrall from the Troy Trojans.
As it stands, the defensive line now has six additions from the transfer portal heading into the 2025 season. Dyson joins defensive end Santana Hopper, defensive tackles Derrick Shepard, McAlpine, Eliyt Nairne, and bandit Maurice Westmoreland.
Tulane retains returning players Kameron Hamilton, Batiste, and Gerrod Henderson at defensive end, nose tackle Adonis Friloux, and defensive tackle Elijah Champaigne.
Dyson's destination on the defensive line is not yet clear, but he likely initially slots into either the end or bandit spots, making him a welcome addition to the trenches seeking contributors on the edge with a strong transfer portal class now in the interior and exterior.