Tulane Green Wave Snags Coveted UTEP Edge Rusher In Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave continue to dominate in the transfer portal as a competitive Group of 5 program, as illustrated by their latest addition on the defensive line.
As reported by Pete Nakos of On3, edge rusher Maurice Westmoreland is transferring from the UTEP Miners to the Green Wave.
Westmoreland is a back-to-back Conference USA first-team selection with considerable production.
Tulane was able to stave off suitors from multiple Power 4 programs for Westmoreland, with offers from the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Gophers in the Big Ten and the Oklahoma Sooners from the SEC. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior is rated as a three-star transfer prospect.
Westmoreland has recorded 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks over the last two seasons. In 2024, he had 27 solo tackles for 46 total, 9.5 of his tackles for loss, and an impressive eight sacks. He also has three career pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
For comparison, Matthew Fobbs-White, now with the Baylor Bears, led the team with 7.5 tackles for loss. Patrick Jenkins and Kameron Hamilton tied for a team-high 4.5 sacks each.
Westmoreland nearly doubled that last year alone.
He comes as a welcome addition to a position group that loses a lot. At the Bandit role, which is Westmoreland's listed position with the Miners, the Green Wave need talent.
Bandit was a weakness for the defense to start the season, but they eventually found the right personnel to employ to begin conference play.
Initially, there was a rotation of Javon Carter, Terrell Allen, Shi'Keem Laister for pass rush packages, and Fobbs-White.
Fobbs-White broke through for starter snaps, and he was joined by Adin Huntington, who switched from defensive end to Bandit midyear.
They lost Fobbs-White in the portal, and every other listed player graduated and/or declared for the draft. Westmoreland is a rare instance of a marriage between a position of need and coveted production and traits.
He marks the team's fifth incoming player on the defensive line. Tulane has picked up defensive end Santana Hopper from Appalachian State, and defensive tackles Derrick Shepard from UAB, Trevon McAlpine from Texas Tech, and Eliyt Nairne from Liberty.
Westmoreland is a player to watch. He led Conference USA in sacks last season and was second in 2023. He also has 10 career quarterback hurries, with a team-leading six in 2024.
He brings credible experience as an FBS prospect, more than the players in the role outside Huntington for the Green Wave last year.
Fobbs-White finished with 21 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.
Huntington had 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks. Allen recorded 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sack. Carter had four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. Laister added five total tackles.
Allen, Carter, and Laister accounted for six hurries by the group to match Westmoreland's solo production last season.
It's a strong grab for the program as they continue filling out the roster to prepare for spring practice and the 2025 season under head coach Jon Sumrall.