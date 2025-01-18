Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Long Snapper Honored As All-American on Road to NFL Draft

Tulane Green Wave veteran long snapper Ethan Hudak was named to the fourth team Rubio Long Snapper All-American list as he prepares for the NFL draft.

Credit: Parker Waters - Tulane Athletics
Tulane Green Wave longtime long snapper Ethan Hudak recently received accolades for his work over five seasons on the special teams unit.

Hudak was honored as the fourth team of the Rubio Long Snapping College All-Americans in his final season of Tulane football as he heads on to the NFL draft.

He finished behind Florida Gators' Rocco Underwood, Georgia Bulldogs' Beau Gardner, and Michigan Wolverines' William Wagner, all Power 4 long snappers.

Hudak trained under Rubio Long Snapping prior to joining the Green Wave and earned a Top 12 spot in their high school camp. Led by Chris Rubio, known as the top snapping instructor in the country, the program enters its 20th year with over 1,900 long snappers heading to college and eventually the NFL.

In 2024, Hudak secured a spot on the Patrick Mannelly Award Watchlist for a third consecutive season and finished as a semi-finalist. He declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 26.

He has one career forced fumble against the SMU Mustangs in the 2022 season where Tulane eventually won the Cotton Bowl. Hudak was the player who successfully snapped the ball, enabling kicker Valentino Ambrosio to score the final winning point and seal the 46-45 victory.

Long snapper is an underrated position of loss for the Green Wave, who have enjoyed stability at the role since Hudak joined the team and appeared in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020. The team has Andrew Goodman on the roster, who was injured and didn't play in the 2024 season.

With a 6-foot, 229-pound stature, Hudak offers NFL teams looking for a snapper significant upside on special teams as a blocker and tackler. He was a key leader for the program as one of the players on the roster through the 2-10 season, the greatest single-season turnaround in college football history, and losing head coach Willie Fritz the year after.

