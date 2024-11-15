Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball Face First Road Test Against Furman Paladins
Tulane has handled their business out of the gate in the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season.
They rolled into their opener against NAIA opponent, the Louisiana Christian Wildcats. In game two, they beat the UL-Monroe Warhawks before crushing the Alcorn State Braves 84-51 to get off to a 3-0 start.
All of those contests were played at home at Devlin Fieldhouse.
On Friday, for the first time this year, the Green Wave will be heading on the road.
They are set for a stiff test against the Furman Paladins, who are also 3-0 to start the season. The Paladins already have one impressive victory on the road against the Belmont Bruins and will have revenge on their mind Friday.
Last year, Tulane won a double-overtime thriller against Furman, 117-110 in New Orleans.
Head coach Ron Hunter has really liked what he has seen from his team in the early going, but he knows things are going to become more difficult.
He is going to learn something about his young squad when they take the court at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
“It’s not so much what I want to see as what I’m going to get,” Hunter said, laughing, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “I’ll know a lot more about us after this in regard to how we handle road trips. We’ve handled everything like I wanted thus far. We’re playing a good team on the road. I’m really looking forward to it. For both teams it’s a good test.”
Heading on the road and winning in collegiate sports is always a challenge. Doing so with a roster that includes zero seniors and so many new faces still gelling is another level of difficulty.
One player all eyes will be on is Kaleb Banks.
The Indiana Hoosiers transfer has been excellent to this point. He leads the team with 19.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. His efficiency has been off the charts, making shots and not losing the ball, with only one turnover committed.
He is making 60.6% of his shots overall and has been on fire from long-range, knocking down 11-of-19 from 3-point range. In three games, he already has more 3-pointers made than in two seasons with the Hoosiers.
“He doesn’t force shots,” Hunter said. “He takes what’s given to him, and he’s playing his natural position, which is what I call that pick-and-pop 4. We haven’t run one play for him. It’s just his energy and the way he gets rebounds and tip-ins. And now he’s starting to put the ball on the floor, which makes him even more dangerous. He can get by you because he’s so quick.”
Banks is one of several players who came to Tulane seeking an opportunity after not getting much playing time at their previous stop.
He is making the most of his chances, as the coaching staff thinks highly of him and he is making an impact on both ends.