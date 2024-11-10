Tulane Green Wave Transfer Has Been Pleasant Surprise on Offensive End of Court
The Tulane Green Wave remade their men’s basketball roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. With only two players returning from last year’s squad, Asher Woods and Gregg Glenn III, the team welcomed in a lot of new faces from the transfer portal and high school recruits.
One of the more exciting players who committed to the program from the transfer portal was Kaleb Banks.
He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Indiana Hoosiers, playing sparingly. In 47 games, the former top 100 high school recruit played a total of 358 minutes.
Across those games, Banks scored 103 points, knocking down seven three-pointers, with 58 rebounds. In two games with the Green Wave, he is already knocking on the door of those statistics.
Against the Louisiana Christian Wildcats in the season opener, he recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, knocking down 4-of-6 3-point attempts. In the second game of the season against the UL-Monroe Warhawks, he kept things rolling.
Banks recorded a second consecutive double-double, scoring 19 points with 12 rebounds and two more 3-point makes. His efficiency from long-range has certainly been a pleasant surprise for the team in the early going.
"I'm aware of that stat," he said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. "It's great coaching and just reps in the gym building my confidence."
Through the first 13 minutes of the game against the Warhawks, Banks was outsourcing them by himself as he was knocking down open jumpers with ease. The coaching staff has done a wonderful job getting the most out of him in the early going, as he looks like he will be a key part of this team moving forward.
Possessing excellent size at 6’8” and 210 pounds, he is someone who should continue finding success as the season goes along even when teams adjust to Tulane’s game plan.
He is showcasing a multi-faceted offensive game, scoring from all levels of the court. Ron Hunter is building more and more trust in him as a go-to weapon with each passing day.
With talented transfer Rowan Brumbaugh from the Georgetown Hoyas taking over as the point guard, players like Banks will find themselves with easy opportunities to score on a nightly basis.