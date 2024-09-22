Tulane Green Wave Offensive Star Overcomes Adversity for Career Game
The Tulane Green Wave entered their Week 4 game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns riding a two-game losing streak. Hard-fought losses against the Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners in the previous weeks put them in a must-win position.
Facing off against a Sun Belt opponent that head coach Jon Sumrall knows well from his days at Troy, his Tulane team responded with the kind of performance you like to see.
A 41-33 victory got the Green Wave back into the win column, evening their record up at 2-2 on the season. Leading the way for their offense was their star running back, Makhi Hughes.
The reigning American Athletic Conference-leading rusher in 2023 had one of the best games of his career against Louisiana. He carried the ball 23 times, gaining a career-high tying 166 yards and one touchdown.
Producing at that level is impressive on its own. Accomplishing that while facing some adversity makes it even more special.
It was a tough week for the sophomore running back, who was not close to 100 percent heading into the game because of an illness he was battling. Despite the ailment, he was able to carry the offensive load.
“I want to give special thanks to the trainers for taking care of my body,” Hughes said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “It was a fever. My body just felt weak.”
The training staff certainly deserves a game ball getting the star running back healthy enough that he not only could play in the game, but perform at such a high level. He didn’t look limited at all despite the fever and feeling weak.
Knowing that makes what he did in the second half all the more impressive. He gained 100 of his yards after halftime, continually ripping off chunk yardage.
Any time Tulane needed a big play offensively, Hughes would provide one to keep a drive going.
“He would have gone for more if he wasn’t a little under the weather today,” Tulane coach Jon Sumrall said. “He wasn’t feeling his best, but he’s a grown man and plays like it.”
Ahead of the campaign, Hughes revealed he had a bold goal of recording at least 1,500 rushing yards. He is well on his way to accomplishing that feat, as he has 424 yards through the first four contests of the year.