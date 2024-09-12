Tulane Green Wave vs. Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Players to Watch
The parallels are getting a little too close to home for Saturday’s game between the Tulane Green Wave and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Three years ago the two schools were set to meet in New Orleans, only to move the game to Norman, Okla., when Hurricane Ida came to the Crescent City during game week.
Now, it’s Hurricane Francine rolling through the city. At least this time the game was already scheduled to be played in Norman, the conclusion of a three-game contract between the two schools that had never met before the deal.
Defense has the potential to define this game. While the Oklahoma (2-0) offense was sluggish against Houston, its defense was not. The Sooners held the Cougars to 12 points.
Tulane (1-1) gave up 34 points in a loss to Kansas State. But, in the first half the Green Wave defense held down an exceptional quarterback and pitched a shutout in its season opener. Tulane also has a pass rush that hasn’t been fully unleased yet.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Saturday’s game.
Tulane
DL Patrick Jenkins
It’s time. Two games is enough without a sack for the all-conference performer. This game is the perfect chance for Jenkins to make an impact.
He has seven tackles this season. But he can wreak plenty of havoc. For his three-year career he has 80 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He’ll be playing on Sundays one day. For now, the Green Wave needs him to crash the backfield on Saturday.
LB Tyler Grubbs
The veteran linebacker hasn’t had that “game” yet, but it’s early. He has nine tackles and a half-tackle for loss. He’ll be partly responsible for helping to defend the Sooners in the shallow parts of the field.
The three-time All-Conference USA and two-time All-Louisiana linebacker for La Tech had 77 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss three sacks and a fumble recovery for the Green Wave last season. His best games have come against opponents like this.
S Kevin Adams III
Guess who’s leading the Green Wave in tackles for loss? It’s the sophomore from Destrehan, La., who has 1.5 on the season. One has to admire the fact that Tulane has spread its 13 TFLs out among nearly a dozen players.
Adams has just four tackles so far. Last year he only played in four games, and he finished with six tackles. But if he keeps stifling players in the backfield like this, the Green Wave are going to appreciate his development even more.
Oklahoma
LB Danny Stutsman
Right now the Sooners’ defense is well ahead of its offense, and Stutsman is a huge reason why. The preseason All-America selection is already second in the SEC with his 10.5 tackles per game and first (third nationally) with 7.5 solo tackles. He’s led OU in tackles each of the last two seasons (125 in 2022 and 104 last season) and is coming off a 15-tackle performance against Houston.
In other words, someone — or perhaps more than one someone — is going to have to block this guy.
DL Gracen Halton
Halton, a junior, is one of those players you don’t hear about much but seems to always make critical plays. Take the Houston game. He only made two tackles.
The first was an 11-yard sack in the third quarter. The second was a five-yard stuff on a Houston run play with 1:42 left in the game. The stuff resulted in a safety.
Proof that one doesn’t have to have a lot of tackles to make an impact.
DB Billy Bowman Jr.
It’s safe to say that Bowman is one of the top defensive backs in the country. Last year he was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree after he ranked third in the nation with six interceptions, with an NCAA-best and school-record three returned for touchdowns (238 INT return yards).
It’s hard to find a defensive back with that kind of big-play ability. Bowman has seven tackles and one for a loss in two games. But no interceptions. This is not the week to tempt him.