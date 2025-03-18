Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Opens Competitive Spring Football With Fierce Mentality

Tulane Green Wave football team showed a lot of promise in their first spring practice and bolstered the value of coaching staff retention.

Maddy Hudak

Credit: Tulane Athletics / Football
In this story:

The Tulane Green Wave began spring practice Tuesday in preparation for the 2025 college football season with a lot of new faces to watch. 

Tulane football head coach Jon Sumrall mentioned that during the offseason period, players were in jerseys with their names instead of numbers due to the amount of roster turnover. 

While things felt markedly different with the transfer portal movement, the Green Wave had a competitive opening session for spring camp.

The quarterback competition between TJ Finley, Kadin Semonza, and Donovan Leary drew eyes and will continue to throughout the 15 practices and spring game.

On first impressions, all quarterbacks looked farther along in their confidence and understanding of the offense than the three who battled last year. 

Finley and Semonza bring considerable experience, yet Leary showed a similar poise. It’s impossible and ill-advised to make snap judgments off the opening two-hour session, and they all showed strengths and moments where things are still coming along.

That also applies to the receivers, who, Sumrall noted to reporters after practice, were sometimes running the wrong route on some misses, coloring the analysis of those observing the competition.

The most surprising aspect of the practice was how far along the team chemistry felt with the level of departure in the transfer portal and considerable additions.

Darian Mensah had a poise to him that the others didn’t consistently display, and it’s fair to say all three competitors showed that trait on Tuesday.

This time last spring, the defensive back room was so inexperienced that Sumrall would joke about lining up at cornerback. Evaluating skill players at receiver and assessing the quarterbacks was challenging due to the lack of game-speed coverage. 

The staff learned from that and brought in several transfer portal additions that made the receivers work for reps.

Ultimately, the biggest takeaway was how valuable coaching staff retention is—and that’s rare in college football.

Rather than spending time installing with a group of entirely new players, both the offensive and defensive coordinators can build off their body of work from last season.

There was a lot of uncertainty with a new staff and a new starting quarterback in Sumrall’s first year.

The way they handled the quarterback competition drew the current prospects over to the program.

It’s clear that the culture centered around the four core values of attitude, toughness, discipline, and love has a buy-in that stuck and transferred over into a competitive, promising opening session.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News