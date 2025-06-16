Tulane Green Wave Penultimate Match Up Will Require Stopping Run
Last season, the Temple Owls came to Yulman Stadium only to lose 50-6 to the Green Wave. After finishing 3-9 last season, the Owls decided to make a coaching change.
Temple brought in Sam Houston coach, KC Keeler. Keeler went 10-3 last season with the Bearkats and hopes to bring his success to Temple.
The Green Wave will be tasked with warding off this rebuilding team on November 22 on the road.
At quarterback, the Owls bring back Evan Simon who threw for 2,032 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his junior season. But the heart of this Owls offense will likely not be at quarterback, but on the ground.
More News: Important Tulane Football Conference Opponent Not Likely to Join Pac-12
Keeler managed to bring with him Sam Houston running back Jay Ducker. Ducker ran for 745 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bearkats last season.
The Owls also return their leading rusher from last season, Terrez Worthy. Worthy ran for 425 yards and four touchdowns.
If the Green Wave want to slow down Temple's offense, they will have to slow down this dynamic rushing attack, which means a Kameron Hamilton led defensive line will need to rise to the occasion.
More News: Tulane Football Coach Jon Sumrall Shows Most Valuable Trait in Recruiting Haul
While the Owls secondary and defensive line are in the process of rebuilding, Temple has two experienced and talented linebackers that can give offenses problems. Delaware transfer Ty Davis recorded 40 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions for the Blue Hens last season. UMass transfer Jalen Stewart recorded 77 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Minutemen a season ago.
For Tulane to find success against this defense, they must be wary of these two elite linebackers for the Owls. This matchup favors the Green Wave utilizing explosive receivers Bryce Bohanon and Shazz Preston.
More News: Tulane Football Has Monster Weekend on Recruiting Trail With Multiple Commitments
If the Green Wave contain the run and prevent Temple's linebackers from disrupting their offense, they can best the Owls for consecutive seasons and take home a victory for their penultimate game of the season.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.